"We found, across the Atlantic, a lock of hair historically tagged 'Les Cheveux de Leonardo da Vinci',” said Alessandro Vezzosi, director of the museum.

"This lock of hair, which has remained a secret up until now in an American collection, will be exhibited in a world first along with the documents which attest to its ancient French origins," Vezzosi said.

“This extraordinary relic will enable us to carry out research on his DNA," he announced alongside other experts in a press release.

The find will be presented at a press conference on May 2, 2019, the 500th anniversary of his death.

Leonardo da Vinci died on May 2, 1519 in France, in the central town of Amboise, where he had been invited by French King Francois I.

He was born on April 15, 1452 in the small Italian town of Vinci, northwest of Florence.

The presentation will kick off an exhibit in Vinci titled 'Leonardo Vive' (Leonardo Lives). Special events and exhibitions are planned across Italy as well as abroad for the occasion.

The famous artist's life and work has been in the media spotlight this year ahead of the anniversary, with a series of intriguing revelations about da Vinci; experts announced that they believe he was ambidextrous and also had a common eye disorder which is thought to have helped him in his work.

Vinci, the Tuscan village where Leonardo Da Vinci was born. Photo: AFP

