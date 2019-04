Italians are not exactly known for keeping their voices down.

But when they do, you might like to know that the Italian verb meaning 'to whisper' or 'to murmur' is the delightfully onomatopoeic sussurrare.

- Sussurralo

- Whisper it

It can also be used to talk about rumours and furtive gossiping.

- si sussurra che..

- it's rumoured that...

- gli sussurrò qualcosa all'orecchio

- he whispered something in his ear

Sussuro is the noun meaning “a whisper”

-Non più di un sussurro

- No more than a whisper

Otherwise, you can use the equally onomatopoeic verb bisbigliare. (Try repeating it out loud, quickly.)

- È sgarbato bisbigliare davanti a noi.

- t's rude to whisper in front of us.

- Non serve bisbigliare

- There's no need to whisper

These definitely aren't words I get chance to use often with my husband's loud Italian family. But useful or not, I think sussurrare and bisbigliare are beautiful, and a lot of fun to say.

