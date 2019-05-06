Italian word of the day: 'Accipicchia'

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">In Italy, you really must expect the unexpected. The only thing we know for sure is that every day here will be full of surprises.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So here's a handy word that you can use in all of those surprising situations – good and bad.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Put simply, <i><b>accipicchia</b></i><b> </b>means “wow!” or “gosh!”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A bit like <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190124/italian-word-of-the-day-caspita">caspita</a> </i>or <strong><i><span style="font-weight: normal"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181120/italian-word-of-the-day-cavolo">cavolo</a>,</span></i></strong><strong><span style="font-weight: normal"> </span></strong>it's the kind of inoffensive euphemism that you might use in front of children.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It comes from <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181112/italian-word-of-the-day-accidenti"><i><b>accidenti</b></i></a>, which means somethhing like “damn!” and is itself pretty mild by today's standards.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But maybe because it's such fun to say, <i><b>accipicchia</b></i> has stuck around.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">So how do you say it exactly? <i>Ah-chee-pick-ya</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The wide range of words dictionaries translate it to include the likes of “blimey” “crikey” “shoot” “jeepers”, “jeez” and even “cool beans”. And like these words, <i><b>accipicchia</b></i> sounds very mild, even twee.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But we think it's charming, and it can definitely come in useful.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Whether you're delighted, frightened or just mildly surprised, this is an exclamation you can use without fear of causing offence.</p><p align="LEFT" class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm; border: none; padding: 0cm;"><i>- Accipicchia! Mi ha spaventato, ragazzino</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">- Jeez! You really scared me, kid</p><p align="LEFT" class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm; border: none; padding: 0cm;"><i>- Accipicchia, da dove salta tuori?</i></p><p align="LEFT" class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm; border: none; padding: 0cm;">- Gosh, where did that come from?</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i>- Accipicchia! Guardate che traffico!</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">- Yikes, look at this traffic!</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">As you can see, this exclamation is usually used at the beginning of a sentence, or alone.</p><p class="western">So next time something takes you by surprise, we hope you'll get soome use out of this fun Italian word!</p><p class="western"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor<a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>