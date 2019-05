I don't know about you, but the Italians I know have no qualms about letting rip with their opinions, asked for or not. No sugar-coating required.

My Italian friends can have a raging argument about politics for half an hour, then simply shrug and say “let's go for gelato.” My Italian relatives deliver a crushing insult and, seconds later, invite me for lunch.

And if I find this strange, I'm told, my "British politeness" is the problem - I'm not direct enough.

And anyway, you're not supposed to take offence. It's just an opinion.

On top of this, I'm expected to have a strong opinion on absolutely everything, too. It seems as though it doesn't really matter what your opinion is, as long as you have one.

So perhaps it's no surprise that today's phrase is one of the first bits of Italian I picked up. And possibly one of the most useful.

When introducing your latest opinion, you'd say secondo me, which means “according to me” and is used like "I think..." or "It seems to me..."

- Secondo me, pioverà stasera.

- I think it will rain tonight.

- Secondo me, il prezzo è troppo alto.

- In my opinion, the price is too high

- Secondo me è una persona rispettabile.

- It seems to me that he's a good person.

You also use secondo to ask other people for their opinions. This time with te.

- Secondo te, questa maglietta è brutta?

- Do you think this shirt is ugly?

- Dove cade l'accento secondo te?

- Where do you think the accent falls?

As you can see, when you're asking a question like this you have to structure your sentence very differently than you would in English. Once you can do this automatically in Italian, instead of struggling to translate the English queston, you know your Italian is getting good!

If you're sharing information from someone else, you can use secondo like this:

- Secondo le previsioni, pioverà stasera.

- According to the forecast, it will rain tonight.

The word secondo comes from the Latin secundum, which means “following”, and has the same etymology as ‘second’ (as in second place.)

Secondo is also used to mean “following” or "in compliance with” in Italian - much like “according to” can also be used in English.

- Dovremmo guidare secondo il codice della strada.

- We should drive in compliance with/according to/following the traffic laws.

I might never get used to that Italian bluntness. But still. Secondo me, being able to ask and give your opinions in Italian is a really useful skill to have