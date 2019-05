The US citizen has agreed to speak at criminal justice conference taking place in Modena June 13-15.

"The Italy Innocence Project didn't yet exist when I was wrongly convicted in Perugia," Knox said on Twitter, referring to a NGO that helps the victims of miscarriages of justice.

"I'm honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time".

The 31-year-old American was accused of murdering British exchange student Kercher together with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia on November 1, 2007.

Knox and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of the murder despite their denials of any involvement. She served four years in prison.

Knox's sentence was stiffened to 28 years in prison when the conviction was upheld in 2014, before both she and Sollecito were acquitted by Italy's top court the following year.

That court later denounced "major flaws" in the police's handling of the investigation, as well as the absence of a "body of evidence" allowing for a safe conviction or any admissible DNA evidence linking the pair to the murder.

An Ivory Coast-born drifter and small-time drug dealer named Rudy Guede was arrested over the murder while Knox was in prison.

He was later convicted of the murder in a separate fast-track trial and is currently serving a 16-year sentence.

