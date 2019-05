Stefano Origone, a journalist for the Repubblica newspaper, was reportedly hospitalised and left with broken ribs and fingers after being beaten and "kicked like a ball" by riot police while covering a CasaPound demonstration in Genova yesterday.

“The thud of the truncheons still echoes in my head,” Origone wrote in a report filed from hospital. “They unleashed a rage unlike anything I'd seen before on my body, which I tried to protect, curled up in the foetal position.”

He described how he'd been watching clashes between police and protestors – supporters of the far-right CasaPound party – in Genova's Piazza Corvetto, from a “good position wiith an escape route behind me”, when riot police surrounded him.

“I don't know what went off, I don't remember what triggered the madness,” he said, adding that he'd later been told that police had “seen a guy dressed in black” and charged.

“They came at me, there was hardly anyone around me, I was in a secluded spot. I saw them coming, I had my cell phone in my hand because I was taking some pictures,” he said.

“They pushed me to the ground and started to beat me: kicks, batons, blows from all sides,” he said. “I screamed "I'm a journalist, I'm a journalist", but they didn't stop.”

Origone says he was saved by a police officer who recognised him and “threw his body” over him, shouting at those attacking him to stop.

“And, as if by the flick of a switch, the agents stopped and left. As if their fury had been extinguished,” wrote Orichone.

Video footage shared by Repubblica appears to show Origone being beaten and then dragged away by a police officer, though it's not clear from the video how the scene unfolded.

Local police commissioner Franco Gabrielli has apologised to Origone for the attack, in which the reporter said he suffered head trauma and severe bruising as well as broken bones.

It's sadly not uncommon for journalists in Italy to be attacked while reporting. There have been numerous recent accounts of assaults on journalists by members of far-right groups or mafia clans - and now, it seems, also by police.

In January, two reporters for Italy's L'Espresso magazine were assaulted by far-right extremists from Forza Nuova while reporting on an event in Rome.

Journalists have also previously been attacked by members of the mafia, and some 200 journalists in Italy currently live under some form of police protection.

Press freedom has dramatically worsened in Italy since the current government came to power almost a year ago, with watchdogs blaming Italian ministers for "hostile rhetoric" leading to an "increased threat" and "growing violence" against reporters.

There have been growing protests in Italy over the suppression of dissent and demonstrations by police, who clashed with anti-League protestors in Naples last week and have been widely derided for forcibly removing protest banners criticising Italian deputy prime minister and League leader Matteo Salvini.

Riot police clashed with protestors in Naples on May 17. Photo: AFP