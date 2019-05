Capri, off the coast of Sorrento in southern Italy, is synonymous with sun, sea and the super-rich, and for good reason.

It's the place where Sofia Loren would go to escape from the crowds at her villa back in the day, as did Gracie Fields, the most (or perhaps only?) glamorous famous person from my hometown.

No wonder the Italian man who is now my husband thought it would impress me.

But I doubted that Loren or Fields would be that impressed by Capri today. My brief pre-trip research had led to me believe that the island now was all about overcrowded boat tours and questionable seafood restaurants.

But I had no idea that we'd be seeing a different side to the island – literally.

After the vertigo-inducing drive up the steep, winding road from the port, the bus we'd caught headed west. We were soon very clearly the only people on there who didn't live on the island, and by the time we got off, there was absolutely no one around.

Capri is a bigger island than most people imagine. Away from the port and Capri town, you'll find Anacapri, located hundreds of feet above the Mediterranean Sea. The prefix ana- in the name comes from classical Greek, meaning "above".

In Anacapri the quiet countryside has a feeling of timelessness, appropriate for a place where ancient Greeks, Romans and many others have settled.

It was a hot walk up a dirt track to our accommodation, which we took slowly, stopping to watch the lizards darting up and down dry stone walls and behind exotic-looking flowers growing wild along the path.

And it wasn't long until I got my first taste of the Capri high life – on a budget.

When he'd said we were staying at an “agriturismo”, I'd expected to be sleeping in a barn. I was not prepared for our farm stay, perched on one of Anacapri's highest points, to be quite so chic. And miraculously, we had the whole place to ourselves in the middle of July.

The view from our agriturismo. Photo: Clare Speak/The Local

There are no beaches on Capri. This was my first disappointment – I'm not a fan of sunbathing on a sort of rocky outcrop. There are plenty of great places to swim, though, and the lack of beach makes the water around the rocky coves clear and pure.

We got back on the local bus and made our way to the Lido del Faro where, after sitting on a rock to dry off after a swim in the sea, we walked up the the Punta Carena Lighthouse. Perched on white cliffs high above the sea, it's an incredible place to watch the sun go down.

A better way to enjoy the coastline is by boat. .Capri is famous for all those private yachts that moor in its marina, owned by the various international millionaires and billionaires who have holiday homes on the island.

Photo: Clare Speak/The Local

Not being among them, we joined a more affordable boat tour and set sail to see the caves and rock formations which are the first thing many people associate with Capri.

These are the Faraglioni: the three towering rock formations jutting out from the sea.

The middle one, Faraglione di Mezzo, is the most famous as it has a tunnel big enough for small boats to pass through. The tradition is to kiss as you pass underneath the rock.

Our tour didn't go to the Grotta Azzurra, and that was fine with me. Visiting seemed to involve joining a long line of small boats and queuing for an hour under the hot sun. So I can't tell you anything about Capri's most famous sight, other than that visiting in July seems like more trouble than it's worth.

After that we caught the cable car from the port area up to the town of Capri.

Photo: Clare Speak/The Local

Here you'll find the predictable smattering of souvenir shops, several pretty, whitewashed churches, the statue of Gracie Fields, and the Piazzetta, or Piazza Umberto, where a simple espresso in any of the cafes will set you back five whole euros.

That and the fact that the square was like a hot, airless oven sent us wandering down a backstreet in search of a cafe. We didn't find one for about twenty minutes, but when we finally did it had much lower prices, a fantastic view, and even a breeze on the outdoor seating area.

And the unexpected walk through winding, narrow streets filled with whitewashed houses ended up being a highlight of the day.

Anacapri has its own “centre”, which is really more like a single path lined with tiny shops, mostly selling perfume, coffee and limoncello. There were very few people around.

From here, a walk up the phoenician steps (actually built by the Ancient Greeks) takes you to Villa San Michele. Built around the turn of the 19th century by Swedish physician and author Axel Munthe, this grand villa and its gardens are set across several levels, all with incredible views over the port, the town of Capri, and the sea.

The Sphinx. Photo: Clare Speak/The Local

The villa and its gardens are filled with artworks, including ancient Egyptian artefacts. One of the highlights is the Sphinx, which looks out over the bay. You're supposed to touch it and make a wish - and I can't tell you what I wished for, but my wish was granted pretty quickly.

Munthe wrote a highly successful memoir titled The Story of San Michele, which describes how he discovered the island, built the villa, and decorated it with the remains of palaces built by the Ancient Romans which he found on his land.

After wandering around the villa, a plate of alici fritti, a salad and a glass of wine for lunch on a tiny restaurant terrace, again with that incredible view, was a very affordable light lunch.

It was so hot in July that during the day, all I wanted was granita and the occasional bit of fried seafood. But the dinners we had there late at night ranked among the best I've ever had in Italy: one at Da Tonino, which has panoramic views and excellent tiramisu, and another at our agriturismo, where we sat out on a secluded, candle-lit terrace and I wondered if they were actually trying to feed us to death.

Despite doing things more cheaply, we stiill burned through our money in just a few days on Capri. It's an expensive place to live, as the owners of our agriturismo explained, and so things will always cost more than they do on the mainland.

But if you're careful, I learned, it is possible to have an affordable stay in Capri.

Photo: Clare Speak/The Local

Stay in quieter Anacapri, choose family-owned accomodation instead of a luxury hotel, seek out small restaurants off the main squares and take the local bus instead of a taxi, and you'll have cash left over for granitas, limoncello, and the other important things in life.

Doing this also makes your trip more sustainable and means that the money you do spend will be supporting local businesses, and that always feels nice.

Most importantly it didn't feel like we were overpaying for things, and it was worth every cent for such an unforgettable trip.

I hadn't expected Capri to live up the hype. But as we sipped coffee and waited for another incredible home-cooked breakfast at our surprisingly chic agriturismo, taking in the incredible view of the Gulf of Naples glittering below and the neighbouring island of Ischia in front of us, I fully understood what all the fuss was about.

Photo: Clare Speak/The Local