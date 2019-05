The famous couple are running a charity raffle in which first prize is a double date at their house on Lake Como.

The lucky winners – you and a companion of your choice – will be flown to Italy, put up in a four-star hotel and share a lunch of Italian Prosecco, cold cuts and cheeses with the human rights lawyer and her actor husband.

You don't have to pay to enter, but any donation you choose to make will go to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which supports projects around the world to bring human rights abusers to justice.

There's just one catch: winners can't be resident in Italy (or Belgium, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Singapore, Sudan, Syria or Thailand). But there's nothing to stop a winner from elsewhere taking an Italian resident as their guest... hint, hint.

READ ALSO:

Clooney hasn't always been so keen to welcome fans into his home in the village of Laglio, which he bought in 2001. Plagued by snoopers and paparazzi, he sought help from the town mayor to impose stiff fines for any strangers caught hanging around his luxurious estate and is said to have installed a contraption in his garden that launches raw eggs at boats that get too close.

Despite persistent rumours that he would sell the property in quest of greater privacy, Clooney has held onto his part of Laglio, where house prices have boomed and the local council declared him an honorary citizen. He and Amal chose to marry in Venice and the actor often opts to film in Italy, most recently selecting Sardinia for his TV version of Catch-22.

The raffle runs until July 14th, with a winner expected to be announced on July 31st. For more details and to enter, click here.