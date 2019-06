The Italian government is trying to “find a solution” to the problems caused by large cruise ships docking in Venice after one ship crashed into the harbour on Sunday.

Terrified tourists at Venice's harbour could be seen running away in video footage as the massive 13-deck cruise ship suffered an engine failure and lost control while docking.

The MSC Opera ship, which can carry 2,500 passengers, scraped along the dockside before knocking into a tourist boat and crashing into the wharf.

Four people were injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in Venice's Giudecca Canal, port authorities said.

Video footage shared on social media sparked protests and renewed calls for Venice to ban the mega cruise ships from its waters.

Local organisation No Grandi Navi (No big ships) protested after the incident and have another demonstration planned for Saturday.

The MSC Opera crashed into the harbour after an engine failure. Photo: AFP

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said in an interview on Monday that the government is “in favour" of stopping big ships docking in the centre of the city.

However he spoke of the need to balance environmental protection with the city's huge tourism economy.

"We have been working with utmost resolution for months to resolve a problem that has been left to rot for too many years," Toninelli said in an interview published in La Stampa on Monday.

“It is necessary to find alternatives so that Venice does not lose cruise tourism," he said.