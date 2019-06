Knox is in the country to speak at a panel titled "Trial by Media" at the Criminal Justice Festival in Modena on Saturday. The event was organised by the non-profit Italy Innocence Project.

The 31-year-old American's sensational murder case gripped the world's media for years.

READ ALSO: Timeline: the key dates in the Kercher murder case

Knox was accused of murdering British exchange student Kercher together with her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito in Perugia in 2007.

Knox and Sollecito were convicted of the murder despite their denials of any involvement. Knox's sentence was increased to 28 years in prison when the conviction was upheld in 2014, before both she and Sollecito were acquitted by Italy's top court the following year.

Before setting off from her home in Seattle on Thursday, Knox posted an image on Instagram with her fiance, novelist Christopher Robinson

"Here we go... Wish us, 'Buon viaggio!'" she wrote.

Knox had written that she was "feeling frayed" in another Instagram post with the caption, "3 Days till I return to Italy for the first time since leaving prison.”

Robinson said in a tweet that he would be travelling to Italy with Knox.

Last time I was in Italy, I took a train to Florence, blew my money on a 100€ bottle of barolo which I drank by myself while writing a bad short story. Then I slept underneath the Ponte Vecchio. This time with @amandaknox is going to be, shall we say...different. — Christopher Robinson (@manunderbridge) June 11, 2019

Knox said on Twitter that she wouldn't be giving any interviews ahead of her visit to Modena. But in an an essay published on her Medium account on Wednesday, Knox spoke of having fled Italy "in a high-speed chase, paparazzi literally ramming the back of my stepdad's rental car."

Knox also wrote of the intense media attention her case received, saying that while on trial "for a murder I didn't commit," the prosecutor "painted me as a sex-crazed femme fatale, and the media profited for years by sensationalising an already sensational and utterly unjustified story.”

"It's on us to stop making and stop consuming such irresponsible media," she said.