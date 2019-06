You’ll come across some of these words in everyday speech, while others are a bit more unusual. Here are ten of the most interesting 'untranslatable' Italian words.

Magari

This tricky word has many different meanings that don't always directly translate. Typically, it’s translated as “even if”, “maybe” or “probably” in a sentence.

As an exclamation, “magari!” is an expression of a strong desire. For example, if someone asks if you’d like a free trip to Italy, you could say “magari!”. Although there’s no exact equivalent in English, in this context it means: “If only it were true!”

Abbiocco

The next time you feel the need for a nap after indulging in a big lunch, blame abbiocco, the drowsiness that follows eating a big meal. Less dramatic than “food coma”, it''s a gentle word that evokes lazing around on a sunny afternoon.

READ ALSO: 12 of the most useful Italian words you need to know

Meriggiare

Speaking of lazing aroud, that may be a close translation for this beautiful verb. Coming from the word meriggio (noon), it means to rest at noon in a shady spot. Perhaps the most famous example of this word can be found in a poem by the 20th century poet Eugenio Montale.

Petaloso

One of the newer words in the Italian language. This adjective, not yet officially included in the dictionary, can be used to describe a flower that has an especially high number of petals. It was coined in 2016 by a schoolboy in the town of Copparo, Ferrara.

Photo: Roxanna Salceda/Flickr

Menefreghista

You may have heard the phrase “Non me ne frega” uttered in Italy, meaning “I don’t give a damn!” Well, in Italian there’s also a noun to describe someone who’s particularly prone to this way of thinking.

Qualunquismo

As a pejorative, “qualunque” can be translated as “whatever”, to indicate indifference. The noun qualunquismo means an attitude of distrust, scepticism and apathy, or “whateverism”.

Addosso

You could translate this preposition as “upon” or “on top of”, but this little word is so packed with meaning that nothing the English language has to offer can quite do it justice. More about it here.

READ ALSO: 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Meteopatico

Do you suffer from the winter blues? This word is for you. It's not in the Italian dictionary, but you'll hear meteopatico being used in conversational Italian to describe a person who basically wants to hide under the bedcovers until spring.

Sprezzatura

One of those untranslatable words that is uniquely Italian- and also fun to say. Basically sprezzatura is the art of doing something extremely well without showing that it took any effort.

Apericena

The word to describe the aperitivo that gets out of hand. When you've eaten half the buffet and had two drinks and you can't or don't want to eat dinner afterwards.

A word used often by students, apericena is a very handy way of having a cheap dinner and a drink, or just a light dinner when you're not terribly hungry. And it's definitely not the same thing as happy hour.

Have we missed any? Let us know. Members can sign in to leave a comment below.