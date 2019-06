Eight teams of firefighters are combing the rubble with sniffer dogs after an explosion in a two-storey building in Gorizia, which lies in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region close to Italy's border with Slovenia.

Two bodies had been found by 9:00 am, while a third resident was found dead a few hours later, according to Ansa.

Crollo alle 4:20 del solaio di una palazzina a #Gorizia, per un’esplosione probabilmente causata da una fuga di gas. Potrebbero essere state coinvolte tre persone, #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro anche con le squadre #cinofili. Aggiornamento #20giugno 7:30 pic.twitter.com/U9NFkjkN1q — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) June 20, 2019

The building housed three apartments, two of them occupied and one empty. The residents are said to have been a Slovakian couple and a person with disabilities.

Early reports suggested that the blast was caused by a gas leak after emergency services reported a strong smell of gas at the scene, though local officials said that no signs of problems with the gas network had yet been found.