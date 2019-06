Morabito and three other inmates "escaped through a hole in the roof of the building" late Sunday and robbed the occupants of a nearby farmhouse, the ministry said in a statement.

Rocco Morabito pictured in 2017. Photo: Marina Militaire/AFP

The statement said Morabito -- a top 'Ndrangheta figure arrested in Uruguay in 2017 after decades on the run -- was awaiting extradition for "international drug trafficking".