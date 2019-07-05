The heat's (back) on: 40C temperatures to return to Italy

Italy's national meteorological service forecasts temperatures in the high 30s and early 40s in several parts of the country over the weekend, with the most intense heat expected to hit on Sunday.

READ ALSO: 'Four to five light meals a day': Italy's official advice for surviving the heat

Factoring in 'real feel', the Italian Health Ministry has put three cities on red alert for extreme heat: Perugia and Campobasso, which are on maximum alert from Friday to Sunday, and Florence, where the warning ends on Saturday.

Temperatures are predicted to peak at 41C in Manfredonia in Puglia on Sunday, while several other towns in the 'heel' of Italy will swelter between 38-40C, including Foggia, Barletta, Lecce and Alberobello.



The forecast for Saturday by Meteo Aeronautica, Italy's national weather service.

The mercury will also hit 40C in Olbia on the north-east coast of Sardinia on Sunday, while Bologna, Modena, Piacenza and other cities in central Emilia-Romagna will get up to 37-38C.

The north-west, which bore the brunt of last week's heatwave, will be spared any more extremes, but it will remain sticky with temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

IN PICTURES: How Italy coped with its heatwave

Meanwhile Rome will be a relatively manageable 35C.

Italy is expected to cool off next week as cooler air from the north replaces hot currents from the south. Temperatures will fall by as much as 8 degrees in the centre-north, while rain, thunderstorms and even hail are forecast to sweep in from the north-east to cover most of the country by Tuesday.



Meteo Aeronautica's forecast for Tuesday.

READ ALSO: How to keep cool like an Ancient Roman in Italy's summer heat