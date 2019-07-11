WATCH: Hailstones 'the size of oranges' batter Pescara

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;">The giant hailstones smashed through windows and car windscreens and damaged roofs in Pescara, as well as leaving people with bruising and head injuries, local media <a href="https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2019/07/10/pescara-grandinata-e-nubifragio-20-feriti-auto-sommerse-e-ospedale-bloccato-il-sindaco-stato-di-emergenza/5314812/">reported</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">At least 20 people were taken to hospital in the city for treatment, with many reportedly requiring stitches.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A video taken from inside a boat moored at Pescara's port showed the huge hailstones splashing into the sea.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='rCp6S-n0tOU' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Streets and buildings in the city of Pescara, including the hospital, later flooded as intense rain followed the hail.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Local media reported several people narrowly escaping cars swept away by floodwaters.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Many people injured, the city is in state of emergency. Here is the glass of my car, broken by these ice bullets...as well as the roof of the university. I could never imagine something like this can happen, surely not here in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pescara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pescara</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Italy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Italy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateCrisis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateCrisis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ClimateEmergency?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ClimateEmergency</a> <a href="https://t.co/uKQHQegesa">pic.twitter.com/uKQHQegesa</a></p>— Piero D'Incecco (@piero_dincecco) <a href="https://twitter.com/piero_dincecco/status/1149008010255261697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">City mayor Carlo Masci declared a state of emergency in Pescara on Wednesday and said many roads in the city were “impassable.”</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This was the GIGANTIC hail from extreme <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hailstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hailstorm</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pescara?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pescara</a>, Italy this afternoon 10th July! Report; <a href="https://twitter.com/Frente_atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Frente_atlantic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/severeweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#severeweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/extremeweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#extremeweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/MucVitCjF0">pic.twitter.com/MucVitCjF0</a></p>— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) <a href="https://twitter.com/StormchaserUKEU/status/1149076625390223360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">There was widespread flooding in other Adriatic coastal towns and resorts, including Senigallia in Marche, while 200 pine trees were felled by high winds near Ravenna.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190710/most-of-italy-on-weather-alert-summer-storms">Weather alerts were issued</a> for most parts of Italy on Tuesday and Wednesday as almost every region experienced high winds, hail, or rain.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The sudden downpours came after <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/tag/heatwave">weeks of sticky heat</a> across the country.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Parts of the south escaped the storms and remain hot, particularly Sicily, where several fires have broken out on the island as it bakes in extreme heat.</p>