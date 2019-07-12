Climate crisis: Turin to be 'as hot as Texas' within 30 years

The research, carried out by ETH Zurich and looking at 520 cities around the world., said the temperatures in Turin will be comparable with Dallas in 30 years thanks to climate change.

Parts of northern Italy sizzled in temperatures of up to 39 degrees celsius in the recent heatwave, but things could be worse: temperature in Dallas can reach 45 degrees.

It also predicted that Rome and the Vatican City will become as hot as Adana in southern Turkey.

Researchers produced a global data map predicting what each city's climate will be like in 2050 by comparing them to the current climate in a different city.

According to the study, published in the scientific journal Plos One, 77 percent of the world's cities will experience serious climate change over the next 30 years. In practical terms, this means that the climate of cities in the northern hemisphere will be similar to that of cities around 620 miles (1,000 km) further south, with Edinburgh heating up to Paris temperatures by 2050 and London being as hot as present day Barcelona.

The researchers behind the project said that their calculations and models were not new, but rather that they had aimed to put climate change in a context that was easier for the general public to relate to.

