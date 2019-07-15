Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during raids on far right extremists

<p>Three people were arrested - two of them near Forli airport. Police also seized Neo-Nazi propaganda in raids in several cities. </p><p>Italian media say the raids were part of an investigation into Italian far-right help for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. </p><p><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-48987723" target="_blank">According to the BBC</a> the missile is reported to be Qatari. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563199905_Italy.police.guns.jpg" style="width: 624px; height: 351px;" />Italian police</p><p>The Turin special police force, called Digos, led the operations, assisted by police in Milan, Varese, Forli and Novara. </p><p>Italian media named those arrested as Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, an Italian ex-customs officer and far-right Forza Nuova party activist; Alessandro Monti, 42, a Swiss national; and Fabio Bernardi, 51, also Italian.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> : The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Italian?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Italian</a> police conducted raids against the far-right terrorist group the Forza Nuova in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Turin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Turin</a> city. During the raid, police seized arsenal of terrorist, including a missile. Police suspect members of organization who had fought in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Donbass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Donbass</a>, in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ukraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ukraine</a>. <a href="https://t.co/yUqDOvzat2">pic.twitter.com/yUqDOvzat2</a></p>— Conflict Intelligence Network 🌐 🇮🇳 (@ConflictTeam) <a href="https://twitter.com/ConflictTeam/status/1150742391202041856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div>