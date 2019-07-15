Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during raids on far right extremists

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 July 2019
15:51 CEST+02:00
far rightcrime

Share this article

Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during raids on far right extremists
Photo: Italian police
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 July 2019
15:51 CEST+02:00
Anti-terrorism police in northern Italy have seized an air-to-air missile and other sophisticated weapons during raids on far-right extremist groups, police revealed on Monday.

Three people were arrested - two of them near Forli airport. Police also seized Neo-Nazi propaganda in raids in several cities. 

Italian media say the raids were part of an investigation into Italian far-right help for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. 

According to the BBC the missile is reported to be Qatari. 

Italian police

The Turin special police force, called Digos, led the operations, assisted by police in Milan, Varese, Forli and Novara. 

Italian media named those arrested as Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, an Italian ex-customs officer and far-right Forza Nuova party activist; Alessandro Monti, 42, a Swiss national; and Fabio Bernardi, 51, also Italian.

 

 

 

 
far rightcrime

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: What is it with Italians and sushi?
  2. QUIZ: How well do you know your Italian proverbs?
  3. 'Disgusting dumpsters': Rome garbage crisis sparks health fears
  4. Italian far-right leader protests Paris' 'intolerable' Sea Watch medals
  5. Italian court gives Ukraine soldier 24 years for journalist deaths

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to see the very best of Europe this summer

Forget flying! The best way to see Europe is via bus and rail. Oh, and it’s usually cheaper and often faster than taking to the skies. The Local rounds up some top tips for planning your next European adventure.

Recent highlights

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
03/06
Part-time remote administrative assistant available
16/05
Man with a van
14/05
If Peter Mayle had gone to Italy...
13/05
Two Sisters
08/05
Writer seeks house sit in Rome while doing research
View all notices
Post a new notice