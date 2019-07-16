Salvini ally grilled over Russia funding affair

<p>But Gianluca Savoini, whose voice was identified on a covert recording of the talks in Moscow, invoked his right to remain silence, according to the reports.</p><p>The first stories of the October meeting at a Moscow hotel appeared in the Italian press in February.</p><p>But the publication last week by online news website Buzzfeed of a transcript of the talks -- taken from an audio recording -- pushed it back centre stage and was widely reported in Italy.</p><p>The deal under discussion was to covertly divert $65 million (58 million euros) to the League by means of discounted Russian oil transactions through intermediaries.</p><p>Buzzfeed said it was not clear whether the proposed deal ever came to fruit.</p><p>Former journalist Savoini, 56, is married to a Russian and is president of the Lombardy-Russia association. He is considered one of the League's main contacts with Russia.</p><p>Salvini has denied taking money from Russia, but has been called on by opposition parties to answer to parliament.</p><p>Asked by reporters Monday whether Salvini should do so, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said "why not?"</p><p>"We believe in transparency in every seat of office, parliament first of all.</p><p>"Our guidelines are clear: absolute transparency for Italian citizens and absolutely loyalty to national interests. And on this, the government will not budge an inch," he added.</p><p>One of the other two Italians present with Savoini at the Moscow meeting, lawyer Gianluca Meranda, may be questioned by prosecutors in the coming days, media reports said.</p><p>Salvini has never hidden his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who visited Italy at the start of the month.</p><p>And during his visit, Putin referred to a cooperation agreement between his United Russia party and Salvini's League.</p><p>But Salvini's says his support for Putin, his fight to overturn European sanctions imposed against Russia for their 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, comes "free".</p>