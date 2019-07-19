Italy now gets more tourism than France: new study

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">94 million tourists spent a total of 216 million nights in Italy last year, according to <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/viaggi/2019/07/18/news/turismo_presenze_italia_duemiladiciotto-231479887/">new figures</a> released on Thursday.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This was more than the 140.7 million nights spent in France, but Spain still ranks as the most popular European destination overall with a total of 301.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Bu while tourism in Italy grew by 2.8 percent and in France by 5.4 percent, the number of people visiting Spain dropped by 1.66 percent, it noted.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The study, which only looked at European nations, showed that the highest number of EU tourists came from Germany, followed by France. The UK was third.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563526353_spanish steps.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px;">Crowds at the Spanish Steps in Rome. Photo: Depositphotos.</i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Announcing the new findings, <a href="http://www.enit.it/it/studi.html">ENIT</a> chief Giorgio Palmucci said tourism accounted for 13 percent of Italy's gross domestic product.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Tthe food and wine tourism sector continued to be the most profitable of all.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The study's authors found that “the daily per capita expenditure for a food and wine holiday is in fact in our country is about 117 euros. Meanwhile it was 107 for trips to the mountains and 91 on the coast.”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium;"><b>READ ALSO: </b></strong><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20181123/truffle-tourism-worth-63-million-euros-in-italy" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20181123/truffle-tourism-worth-63-million-euros-in-italy&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiEhYKkzMDjAhVIy6QKHQpHCAsQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw3PVoITA-b9IfkOsYkQN6L-" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181123/truffle-tourism-worth-63-million-euros-in-italy" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">'<b style="height: 1.3em;">Truffle tourism</b>' worth 63 million euros in Italy</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Visitor numbers are only expected to keep growing. Many in the tourism industry predict 2019 will busier than ever in Italy, partly thanks to a growing Chinese tourism market.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Revenue from tourism, too, <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180511/tourists-spent-nearly-40-billion-in-italy-last-year"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">is growing</span></a>. International tourists added €41.3 billion to the Italian economy last yar, equivalent to boosting the GDP by 1.5 percent.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But while it may be profitable, mass tourism, most of it to only <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190402/italys-art-cities-are-attracting-more-visitors-than-ever-but-can-they-cope">a handful of crowded Italian hotspots</a>, takes a considerable toll on quality of life in those areas.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It's even putting the survival of Italy's heritage at risk – despite it being key to Italy's high profile as a travel destination.</p><p align="LEFT" class="western"><strong><b>READ ALSO: </b></strong></p><ul><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190327/italy-names-worlds-most-desirable-dream-holiday-destination"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Italy named world's 'most desirable' holiday destination</b></span></a></strong></p></li><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190628/good-for-tourism-bad-for-tolerance-how-the-rest-of-the-world-sees-italy"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>How the rest of the world sees Italy: Good for tourism, bad for tolerance?</b></span></a></strong></p></li><li><p class="western"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190618/ripped-off-italys-worst-tourist-scams-and-how-to-avoid-them"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Ripped off: Italy's worst tourist scams and how to avoid them</b></span></a></strong></p></li></ul><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"> </p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">An anti-tourist movement is growing in some of the country's most crowded beauty spots, including Venice, where there are often <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190603/calls-for-venice-to-ban-cruise-ships-after-harbour-crash">protests</a> against cruise ships, and the towns of the Cinque Terre, where local residents have <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170703/venice-residents-protest-against-tourist-influx-mass-tourism-mi-no-vado-via">protested against overcrowding</a>.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The Italian government has also said it aims to promote smaller destinations and authentic craftsmanship, gastronomy and wine tourism as a way of better dispersing visitors and revenues.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"We don't need to attract more tourists," Francesco Palumbo, national director of tourism at Italy's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. told <a href="http://www.travelquotidiano.com/mercato_e_tecnologie/palumbo-mibact-litalia-verso-un-turismo-di-qualita/tqid-316932#.WvWXASVlaJs.facebook"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">Travel Quotidiano</span></a>, "but we have to orientate ourselves towards quality tourism adapted to what Italy has to offer."</p><p class="western"><strong><b>READ ALSO: </b></strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180202/where-to-go-in-italy-in-2018-travel-ideas-off-the-beaten-path" target="_blank"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Where to go in Italy in 2018: Ten travel ideas off the beaten path</b></span></a></strong></p><p align="LEFT" class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"> </p><p align="LEFT" class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"> </p>