Sicily's airports reopen following Mount Etna's latest volcanic eruption

<p>Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's biggest live volcano, erupted on Friday night with lava flows and explosive burps, vulcanologists said.</p><p>The activity followed "lively spattering" recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) in early June and a previous eruption in December last year.</p><p>Eruptions are frequent, and the last major one dated back to early 2009.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='j2GMBNJ_y20' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The institute said this latest eruption was intermittent and the lava was flowing around 1.5 kilometres (one mile) down a desertic escarpment called the Valle del Bove (Ox Valley) from craters situated on the volcano's southeast face. </p><p>Sicily's two affected airports - Catania and Comiso - were able to resume operations on Saturday afternoon, although weekend passengers may experience some delays due to the backlog caused by Etna's latest eruption. </p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="728" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Faeroportodicatania%2Fposts%2F2282453135135344&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div>