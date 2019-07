The 235-square-metre property owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana is built on volcanic rocks in a “wild and beautiful” area of Stromboli, one of the Aeolian islands.

The villa “has been renovated according to the style and taste of the two designers, who have furnished it with the same love and passion that they put into designing their clothes,” according to the listing by Lionel Luxury Real Estate.

Photo: Lionel Luxury Real Estate

The viilla has seven suites, each decorated in a different colour.

It has been furnished in the trademark D&G style, the agency writes, with "unique pieces and fabrics from the the fashion house combined with local hand-made pieces, colourful hand-painted majolica tiles and lace curtains creating a unique aesthetic."

The property's price is not advertised.

The listing earlier showed a figure of 6.500.009 euros, but that was quickly changed to trattativa riservata (reserved negotation).

The luxury property agency told Italian daily La Repubblica that the figure shown earlier was not the real price and said it had been a “server error”.

Photo: Lionel Luxury Real Estate

The villa, which has been the designers' summer retreat since the 1990s, has been the location of many a star-studded party.

Made up of three typical Aeolian houses, the property sits on the “jagged coast of volcanic rocks" and is surrounded by a further 300 square metres of "terraces and lush gardens, with typical Mediterranean plants,” the agency writes.

“The splendid residence allows you to live in direct contact with the powerful nature of the island,” the listing states.

The two designers are known for their love of Sicily, where Domenico Dolce was born. The region is known to have been a constant source of inspiration for their collections.

Their reason for selling is unknown, though there was speculation on social media that it could be connected to the recent volcanic eruption on the island.

Photo: Lionel Luxury Real Estate