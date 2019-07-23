One dead after early morning explosion on Elba island

<p>Another person remains missing this morning as firefighters search through the rubble of a collapsed two-storey building in the town of Portoferraio today.</p><p>The small port town, a popular holiday hotspot, was rocked by the loud explosion at sunrise. Firefighters arrived just before 5.00am.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563865897_elba.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 444px;" /></p><p>The five people involved are all from the same family, firefighters at the scene told The Local.</p><p>Firefighers said the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the building.</p><div>The victim is thought to be a 68-year-old man from Liverno who had been holidaying on the island with his family. The missing person is his wife.</div><div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Portoferraio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Portoferraio</a> (LI), esplosione palazzina: recuperato purtroppo senza vita il corpo di uno dei dispersi. Proseguono le ricerche dell’altra persona segnalata come dispersa, al lavoro squadre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usar</a> e <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cinofili?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cinofili</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vigilidelfuoco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vigilidelfuoco</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/23luglio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#23luglio</a> aggiornamento ore 8:15 <a href="https://t.co/QWUL3ZKNOi">pic.twitter.com/QWUL3ZKNOi</a></p>— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenzavvf/status/1153552842483032066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div></div><p>Sniffer dogs and specialist search and rescue teams have been dispatched from mainland Tuscany to help local rescuers search through the rubble.</p><p>Elba, the largest island on the Tuscan coast, is full of holidaymakers at this time of year. The island gets more than two million visitors every year, making it the <a href="http://www.regione.toscana.it/statistiche/dati-statistici/turismo/-/asset_publisher/6vQYNI057gs2/content/movimento-turisti-nelle-strutture-ricettive-e-struttura-dell-offerta-dati-2017?redirect=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.regione.toscana.it%2Fstatistiche%2Fdati-statistici%2Fturismo%3Fp_p_id%3D101_INSTANCE_6vQYNI057gs2%26p_p_lifecycle%3D0%26p_p_state%3Dnormal%26p_p_mode%3Dview%26p_p_col_id%3Dcolumn-3%26p_p_col_pos%3D1%26p_p_col_count%3D2">second most-visited</a> place in Tuscany after Florence.</p>