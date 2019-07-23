One dead after early morning explosion on Elba island

Another person remains missing this morning as firefighters search through the rubble of a collapsed two-storey building in the town of Portoferraio today.

The small port town, a popular holiday hotspot, was rocked by the loud explosion at sunrise. Firefighters arrived just before 5.00am.

The five people involved are all from the same family, firefighters at the scene told The Local.

Firefighers said the explosion was caused by a gas leak in the building.

The victim is thought to be a 68-year-old man from Liverno who had been holidaying on the island with his family. The missing person is his wife.

#Portoferraio (LI), esplosione palazzina: recuperato purtroppo senza vita il corpo di uno dei dispersi. Proseguono le ricerche dell’altra persona segnalata come dispersa, al lavoro squadre #usar e #cinofili #vigilidelfuoco #23luglio aggiornamento ore 8:15 pic.twitter.com/QWUL3ZKNOi — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) July 23, 2019

Sniffer dogs and specialist search and rescue teams have been dispatched from mainland Tuscany to help local rescuers search through the rubble.

Elba, the largest island on the Tuscan coast, is full of holidaymakers at this time of year. The island gets more than two million visitors every year, making it the second most-visited place in Tuscany after Florence.