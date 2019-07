One word I use quite often in Italian is certo, meaning "sure" or "certainly".

This is mostly because I rarely turn down any sort of food or drink that I'm offered here in Italy - after all, that would just be rude.

- Vorresti un altro po' di tiramisù?

- Certo, grazie!

- Would you like some more tiramisu?

- Of course, thanks!

But you can mix things up by using today's phrase instead. Come no basically means "why not?" or "of course", and just as in English, it's for those situations when you'd be very unlikely to refuse something.

- Andiamo per un aperitivo?

- Si, come no!

- Shall we go for an aperitivo?

- Yes, why not?

It can also be used in an ironic way. For example, if people have been bothering you with questions all day long and you can't get anything done, you might have the following exchange with the next person who comes along with a query.

-Posso disturbarti?

.Come no. Ci mancavi solo tu!

- May I disturb you?

- Why not? You're the only one who hasn't yet!

And depending on your tone, come no can become more sarcastic. A bit like "well, obviously!"

But its common use also seems, to me at least, to be an especially friendly and enthusiastic way of accepting offers. It seems to imply that you'd really love to (depending on your tone, of course).

- La prossima volta che sei a Pisa, dovresti venire a cena a casa mia.

- Come no!

- Next time you're in town you must come for dinner at my house.

- Of course!

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.