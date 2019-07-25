Heatwave: 13 Italian cities on red alert as temperatures soar

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The Ministry of Health issued the level three, or red alert, weather warnings as the heatwave gripping much of Europe peaks in Italy.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The maximum heat warnings cover much of the north and centre of Italy, while many southern areas are expected to feel relatively cool.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Red alerts apply to the cities of Rome, Florence, Perugia, Turin, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Frosinone, Genoa, Pescara, Rieti, Trieste and Verona.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Level two amber alerts are also in place for much of the country.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564045812_map.png" style="width: 559px; height: 669px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Heat map: <a href="http://www.salute.gov.it/portale/caldo/homeCaldo.jsp">Italian Ministry of Health</a></i></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">This indicates “high temperatures that can have negative effects on the health of the population,” the Health Ministry writes, adding that the heat is particularly dangerous for over-75s and children under three, as well as people in poor health.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190722/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-heatwave-in-italy-this-week" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190722/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-heatwave-in-italy-this-week&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjipdHA3c_jAhWRCuwKHbDVAtwQFjAAegQIBhAC&usg=AOvVaw2Qq5KDxhvQe1hhmIx1NREJ" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190722/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-heatwave-in-italy-this-week" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">What you need to know about the <b style="height: 1.3em;">heatwave</b> in Italy this week</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The red warning applies when “high-risk conditions persist for three or more consecutive days.”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Five green spots stand out on the map: the parts of Italy not affected by extreme temperatures today are Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Messina, Bari and Cagliari.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The stifling conditions will also worsen air pollution, the ministry said, meaning that those with respiratory problems or allergies are also liable to suffer.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO: <b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190722/how-to-survive-the-heat-in-rome-this-summer" target="_blank">Seven ways to survive the heat in Rome this summer</a></b></strong></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">But even those in good physical health are at risk of dehydration, sunstroke, sunburn and exhaustion.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The health ministry is urging people to take precautions and to check on people living alone.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">It has also urged people not to call the emergency services unless essential, to avoid overstretching resources needed for an expected increase in the number of emergency cases.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The Italian Red Cross has set up a 24-hour hotline that people can call for free for advice and assistance: 800 065 510.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">During <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20150717/heatwave-kills-140-pensioners-in-piedmont">Italy's heatwave of 2015</a>, so many people died that it lowered the country's average life expectancy that year. And in 2003, Europe's worst heatwave in decades killed 18,000 people in Italy alone.