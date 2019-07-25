You can now trade plastic bottles for metro tickets in Rome

<p>The machines were placed in the Cipro station on Line A, Piramide on Line B and San Giovanni on Line C.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Each bottle recycled is worth the equivalent of five euro cents in points, meaning you need to recycle 30 bottles to accumulate enough points for ticket.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Points will be transferred to passengers through the My Cicero and TabNet apps, according to public transport authority ATAC.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190521/what-is-italy-doing-about-the-shocking-level-of-plastic-pollution-on-its-coastline" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190521/what-is-italy-doing-about-the-shocking-level-of-plastic-pollution-on-its-coastline&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwiLsuzZs9DjAhWLyKQKHfEGBmUQFjAGegQIBBAC&usg=AOvVaw28bj23gK9uC2iQyZvv1YfW" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190521/what-is-italy-doing-about-the-shocking-level-of-plastic-pollution-on-its-coastline" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">What is Italy doing about the shocking level of <b style="height: 1.3em;">plastic</b> pollution on its coastline?</a></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The machines will be in place for a 12-month “test phase” after which authorities will decide whether to expand or dtch the scheme.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The “experimental project” was introduced in Rome on Wednesday, making the city the “first large European capital” to introduce such a scheme, city mayor Virginia Raggi said yesterday.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In a Facebook post, Environment Minister Sergio Costa pointed out that “the ideal thing would be to consume less single-use plastic and opt for reusable bottles,"</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"But, if necessary, from now on in Rome you can trade in the bottles for ATAC tickets.”</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Ministers also hoped the initiative could help reduce the number of people travelling without a valid ticket.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">Roma, plastica da riciclare in cambio di biglietti per il trasporto pubblico. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Verdi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Verdi</a>: “Soluzione interessante, l’abbiamo proposta all’Eav. Potrà essere un incentivo alla differenziata e ridurrà i passeggeri senza biglietto” <a href="https://t.co/wTIUmdn4Zr">pic.twitter.com/wTIUmdn4Zr</a></p>— Francesco Borrelli (@NotizieFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/NotizieFrance/status/1154140769621557249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">However, some passengers trying to use the new machines yesterday reported them malfunctioning.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it"><a href="https://twitter.com/InfoAtac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@InfoAtac</a> la macchina appena installata a San giovanni per inserire le bottiglie di plastica non funziona <a href="https://twitter.com/MercurioPsi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MercurioPsi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TplRoma?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TplRoma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ATtACcatiAlBus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATtACcatiAlBus</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EnricoStefano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EnricoStefano</a></p>— guglielmo (@gugliel73753825) <a href="https://twitter.com/gugliel73753825/status/1153978348609179649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Atac later said that the machines can become blocked if bottles are not inserted with the lid and label intact.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Back in March, Raggi promised <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190326/rome-to-rush-through-ban-on-single-use-plastics">a ban on single-use plastics</a> would soon be introduced in the city as the council continues to grapple with the city's rubbish problem.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The council vowed to act after ncollected rubbish piled up in the streets again this summer.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Rome's garbage problems are chronic, spanning decades of dodgy contractors and mismanagement.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Things worsened further in 2013, when the city's sprawling <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20140109/italy-arrests-head-of-europes-biggest-landfill">Malagrotta dump</a> was found to fall short of European standards and ordered closed.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The council has struggled ever since to find an alternative, and the city's refuse system regularly reaches crisis point in busy periods.<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564069984_rubbish.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 425px;" /></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><i style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10px;"><span style="color: rgb(117, 117, 117);">Rome is notorious for rubbish piling up even near iconic monuments. Photo: FIlippo Monteforte/AFP</span></i></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">While Rome's residents contiinue to vent their anger at politicians over the issue, Raggi insists the rubbish problem is created by organised crime gangs dealing in waste, known as "ecomafia".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">She said a ban on single-use plastics in the city would help "starve" the ecomafia of its "food".</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">And her vow to end the current crisis and rid the city of its current piles of rotting garbage "within 15 days" - <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190710/rome-rubbish-will-be-cleaned-up-within-15-days">a promise made 15 days ago</a> - doesn't seem to have worked out, as residents continue to protest over the state of their city.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it">Il <a href="https://twitter.com/tgregione?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tgregione</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lazio?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lazio</a> ci comunica che l’emergenza rifiuti a Roma è terminata. Evidentemente, I cronisti non hanno fatto due passi per <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/monteverde?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#monteverde</a>. <a href="https://t.co/I1CUhvzVPo">pic.twitter.com/I1CUhvzVPo</a></p>— nico_stac (@nico_stac) <a href="https://twitter.com/nico_stac/status/1152918909965783040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190713/disgusting-dumpsters-rome-garbage-crisis-sparks-health-fears" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190713/disgusting-dumpsters-rome-garbage-crisis-sparks-health-fears&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwjfs5eyu9DjAhXDyqQKHUaRAHAQFjAAegQIBRAC&usg=AOvVaw3qJhVeMUi5CEAME1cQ_aHL" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190713/disgusting-dumpsters-rome-garbage-crisis-sparks-health-fears" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">'Disgusting dumpsters': <b style="height: 1.3em;">Rome garbage</b> crisis sparks health fears</a></li><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/rome-repubblica-metro-station-finally-reopens-after-8-months-of-repairs" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/rome-repubblica-metro-station-finally-reopens-after-8-months-of-repairs&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwil1eXbu9DjAhVQDOwKHZ-6D2MQFjABegQIEBAC&usg=AOvVaw1MB7QsdjioNumOOhoURcQj" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190626/rome-repubblica-metro-station-finally-reopens-after-8-months-of-repairs" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank"><b style="height: 1.3em;">Rome's</b> Repubblica <b style="height: 1.3em;">metro</b> station finally reopens after 8 months</a></li><li class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20181029/the-great-rubbish-dump-romans-vent-frustration-at-italian-capitals-decay" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.it/20181029/the-great-rubbish-dump-romans-vent-frustration-at-italian-capitals-decay&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjLs5GyxZ_hAhXCzKQKHU2IBewQFggTMAU&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&usg=AOvVaw3VZZZRDEGTbyx2kFIXVbh1" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20181029/the-great-rubbish-dump-romans-vent-frustration-at-italian-capitals-decay" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-size: 16px; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; font-weight: 700; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">'The great rubbish dump': Why Romans are fed up with the state of their city</a></li></ul>