Five unions have called a strike from August 4-5th amid ongoing contract negotiations with the government, they announced on Sunday.

Toll collectors will down tools from 10am to 2pm on Sunday 4th, then again from 6pm until 2am on Monday 5th, while technical and administrative staff will join in four-hour strikes at the start of their shifts on Monday.

Does that mean drivers heading off on holiday can expect a free journey on Italy's autostrade? Probably not.

Motorway operators could decide to funnel traffic through self-service tollbooths only, making queues and delays likely.

Traffic is set to be heavier than usual throughout the next six weeks, as locals and tourists alike set off on – then return from – their summer travels.

A traffic jam near Bolzano in northern Italy. Photo: DepositPhotos

A travel warning is in place for this Saturday, August 3rd, as the first weekend of the month typically sees record numbers of cars on the roads.

With temperatures in the 30s forecast, the prospect of a long wait in traffic or at a tollbooth is even more unpleasant.

If you're driving anywhere in Italy soon, may I suggest NOT driving at the weekend. Unless you don't mind sitting for an hour in the baking sun (37C in Rome atm) waiting to pay the toll charge! pic.twitter.com/lwGiTQQqu3 — Clare Speak (@ClareSpeak) July 21, 2019

The Italian government is urging people to avoid travelling at peak periods, as not only is driving on certain dates guaranteed to be slow and stressful, but the roads will become more dangerous.

