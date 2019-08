Italians love to talk about cats. The wee beasties turn up in all sorts of sayings (along with other members of the animal kingdom).

That suits me – a die-hard ailurophile – just fine. So when an Italian reader drew my attention to yet another cat-themed expression, I couldn't resist sharing it.

Quattro gatti, or 'four cats', sound like fine company to me – but if they show up in Italian, it means no one else has.

The expression essentially means 'barely anyone' or 'very few people'. No one but a handful of felines, in fact.

C’erano quattro gatti.

There was hardly anyone there (literally: there were four cats).

In the UK, where canines arguably have the lead over cats, we might say 'one man and his dog' to similar effect (though I haven't heard that expression since the days when sheepdog trials were prime-time viewing on the BBC).

You aren't confined to using quattro gatti to describe an (almost) empty place; you can also say it of a group when you want to emphasize how very small it is.

In such cases, referring to people, you'd usually say in quattro gatti ('in four cats' or 'four-cat-like', meaning 'few').

Siamo rimasti in quattro gatti.

There were only a few of us left.

Alla riunione eravamo in quattro gatti.

Very few people came to the meeting.

I'll leave you with one last cat fact: in Italy, cats have seven lives instead of nine. So really, it's only sensible to keep extras...

