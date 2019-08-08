How to decipher Italy's mind-boggling pasta menus

<p>Pasta is an art form; not only does each region have its local specialities, but there are rules as to which sauce goes best with which pasta.</p><p>To start with, Italians would never pair chicken or meatballs with any type of pasta - and don't even think about topping a seafood pasta dish with cheese.</p><ul><li><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20171025/10-pasta-facts" target="_blank">10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy's favourite food</a></strong></li></ul><p>Menus can become confusing. There are so many different kinds of pasta out there that sometimes you don't realise it's pasta, let alone what shape.</p><p>Waiters have been known to draw pasta shapes in order to help diners understand what they're ordering, while many foreigners in Italy have sat through lectures from Italian housemates on why you should never, ever order <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160914/the-truth-about-spaghetti-bolognese-ragu-pasta">spaghetti bolognese</a>.</p><p>So to help you blend in and impress your Italian friends, here is our guide to the country's favourite food.</p><p><strong>Capelli d’angelo</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465299371_Capellini_pasta_in_Quito David Adam Kess wiki.JPG" style="width: 640px; height: 380px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: David Adam Kess/Wikimedia Commons</span></i></strong>Literally translating as 'angel hair', this pasta is very thin and light, meaning it cooks very quickly. It is sold either in strands or 'nests' and should be eaten with light sauces or can be used in soups.</p><p>Capelli d'angelo is in the same pasta family as<i> fidelini</i> (slightly thicker), <i>spaghetti</i> (even thicker) and <i>vermicelli </i>(thickest), all of which work best with lighter sauces, often seafood-based, and can be used in soups. </p><p><strong>Bucatini</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465299396_1200px-Bucatini_(amatriciana_rossa) stu_spivack Flickr.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 375px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: stu_spivack/Flickr</span></i>Bucatini is another long, skinny pasta, but with one crucial difference - it is hollow. The tube shape allows sauce to flow through it, making it a great partner with thicker, meatier sauces than the thinner strands can handle. Bucatini is particular popular with amatriciana, a Lazio sauce made from <i>guanciale</i> (pig's cheek). </p><p><strong>Mafalde</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465299434_Mafalde Yaksar Wiki.jpeg" style="width: 640px; height: 376px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Yaksar/Wikimedia Commons</span></i>Named after Princess Mafalda of Savoy, and sometimes also called <i>reginette</i> (little queens), these are flat, wide ribbons with wavy edges, allowing them to pick up chunks of sauce. They are used in a similar way to other ribbon pastas: <i>linguine</i> ('little tongues' with an eliptical cross-section), <i>tagliatelle</i> (ribbons), <i>fettuccine </i>(wider ribbons), <i>pappardelle</i> (widest), all of which go well with meaty or thicker sauces. For example, 'bolognese' sauce or ragu is usually eaten with tagliatelle in Italy - never spaghetti. They are designed to hold thick sauces in the ridges and tubes. </p><p><strong>Strozzapreti<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465299510_strozzapreti Edsel Little Flickr.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 383px;" /></strong><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Edsel Little/Flickr</span></i>These are short twists of pasta, usually served with light, smooth sauces and pesto in particular, and a local speciality in Emilia-Romagna. Their name literally means 'priest stranglers' and is thought to come from the legend that greedy priests would eat the pasta so quickly that they would choke - it could also be because their shape resembles a priest's collar. <i>Pici </i>are a similar kind of pasta made in neighbouring Tuscany. </p><p><strong>Trofie</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465299545_Trofie_pasta_macro Tom Wiki.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 356px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Tom/Wikimedia Commons</i></span>Usually eaten with pesto, <i>trofie </i>are smaller and denser than <i>strozzapreti </i>but made in a similar way by rolling the dough. Their name probably comes from the Ligurian word '<i>strufuggiâ</i>' (to rub) as a reference to this method.<strong>Casarecce</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1518187755_casarecce.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 480px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: zkruger/<a href="https://depositphotos.com/77210937/stock-photo-sicilian-dried-pasta-casareccia-food.html" target="_blank">DepositPhotos</a></span></i></p><p><i>Casarecce </i>come from Sicily, and they are a narrow, twisted shape - the name means 'homemade' so the shapes are rarely uniform. Sturdier than <i>strozzapreti </i>or <i>trofie </i>they can handle thicker, creamy or chunky sauces<i><i>. </i></i> </p><p><strong>Fazzoletti</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465305013_FazzolettiMegLauber.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 392px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: Meg Lauber</i></span></p><p>Fazzoletti get their name from the Italian word for handkerchiefs, and they are flat and square-shaped, often made with herbs rolled into the dough. Because of this, they are usually served with simple dishes to let the flavour come through, such as butter, Parmesan and just a drizzle of olive oil. </p><p><strong>Orrecchiette<img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465300343_orecchiette Rooey202 Flickr.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 383px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Rooey202/Flickr</i></span>Their name literally means 'little ears' due to the small bowl-shape which is used often with heavy, vegetable-based sauces, especially with broccoli. There are plenty of other pasta shapes which are good at holding chunky sauces, including <i>farfalle</i> (butterflies), <i>cavatappi</i> (corkscrews), <i>radiatori </i>(little radiators) and many spiral varieties including classic <i>fusili</i>. </p><p><strong>Gigli</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465300394_Gigli_pasta Sreebot Wiki.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 391px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: Sreebot/Wikimedia Commons</span></i>Gigli are from Florence, and the name translates as 'lily' - the city's emblem, which the shapes resemble. They are cone-shaped and can be used with heavier sauces.<strong>Conchiglie/oni</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1465300406_conchiglie freestock ca Wiki.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 364px;" /></strong><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Photo: freestock.ca/Wikimedia Commons</span></i></p><p><i>Conchiglie </i>is Italian for 'shells', and the seashell shape allows them to pick up sauce, just like other shaped pasta. However, <i>conchiglioni</i> (literally 'big shells') are usually filled - popular fillings include ricotta and spinach, pumpkin, or beef and bechamel sauce. Other varieties of filled pasta are ravioli and tortellini, which are small and usually served with a light sauce, and cannelloni and lasagne, which pair well with heavy ragu or creamy sauces.

This article was originally published in 2016.