Lazio Ultra leader 'Diabolik' shot dead in Rome

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Fabrizio Piscitelli, known as 'Diabolik', was ambushed at Acqueducs, not far from Cinecitta, in the suburbs of Rome.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Media reports claimed that Piscitelli had recently been the subject of a drugs investigation and that his murder was linked to rivals keen to settle scores.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">His attacker reportedly approached him from behind and shot him in the left side of his head.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">'Diabolik' led the so-called <i>Irriducibili</i> - Lazio's hardcore 'ultra' supporters, seen as a far-right group, notorious for their <a href="http://www.thelocal.it/20131206/football-fans-use-anne-frank-in-anti-jewish-dig-against-rivals"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">anti-Semitic gestures</span></a>, Celtic crosses, <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160318/lazio-facing-racism-probe-as-italian-euro-hopes-end"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">monkey chants</span></a> and fascist salutes.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong><b>READ ALSO: </b></strong><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190424/italian-football-fans-lazio-mussolini-banner-milan" target="_blank">Italian football fans raise Mussolini banner before match in Milan</a></b></span></p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">In August 2018, the Lazio Ultras <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180820/lazio-football-stadium-women">tried to ban women</a> from sitting in the front rows of the stadium.Lazio Ultras have been accused of anti-Semitism targeting fans of bitter rivals Roma, who share the same stadium.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm"><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180125/lazio-fined-but-avoid-stadium-ban-over-anti-semitic-anne-frank-posters">The club was fined €50,000 last year</a> after supporters displayed stickers showing Holocaust victim Anne Frank in a Roma shirt along with anti-Semitic messages.</p><p class="western"><strong><b>READ ALSO:</b></strong></p><ul><li><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20150414/italians-who-worship-mussolini"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Revealed: Meet the Italians who worship Mussolini</b></span></a></strong></p></li><li><p class="western"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190110/italy-anti-semitic-posters-lazio-napoli-roma"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;"><b>Italian police probe anti-Semitic posters aimed at Lazio and Napoli fans</b></span></a></strong></p></li><li><p class="western"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190403/moise-kean-racial-abuse-italy-football-juventus"><span style="text-decoration-line: none;">Why do Italian football fans get away with racially abusing black players?</span></a></strong></p></li></ul><p class="western"> </p>