If you live in Italy, you'll be familiar with the scene. You arrive at your favouite pizzeria, only to find a sign hanging on the door saying "chiuso per ferie." Of course - it's August.

It's the same story at the butcher's, the baker's and in some areas even the banks can be chiuso per ferie. You want to make an appointment at the the hairdresser's, or need to see your dentist? Well, guess what? You should've done that in July.

- Chiuso per ferie, di ritorno a settembre

- Closed for holidays, back in September

Millions of Italians leave for their summer break at the same time, around the beginning of August - and taking the whole month off is far from unusual - meaning the country more or less grinds to a halt.

- Siamo tutti in ferie estive

- We're all on summer vacation

You could also use the word vacanza. - Quest'anno andremo in vacanza in Messico. - We're going on vacation to Mexico this year.

But ferie seems to be more commonly used.

Ferie looks like a plural, but it's the same in both the plural and sngular form.