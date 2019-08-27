Italian expression of the day: 'Ogni tanto'

<p>Routine can be helpful, even comforting. Often it's just compulsory.</p><p>But today let's celebrate those things you don't do every day, nor every other day, nor once a week, nor twice a month, nor often, nor even sometimes.</p><p>The things you do <strong>ogni tanto</strong>: 'every now and then'.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='Ij1ItpSW3YU' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>Personally that sort of thing happens to me rather more rarely than 'every so often', but here's hoping you're lucky enough to experience it <strong>ogni tanto</strong>!</p></div><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>