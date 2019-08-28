Italian word of the day: cappuccino

<p>A <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> is, of course, an espresso-based drink with frothed milk.</p><p>Coffee experts might know that the exact ingredients and their quantities vary from country to country: in Italy, the drink is often slightly smaller in volume than elsewhere, made with a 25ml espresso and then equal parts milk and steamed milk, with a total volume of around 150ml.</p><p>In other countries, it's usually made of one part espresso, one part milk and one part steamed milk, and in many of the best known coffee chains, the drink is 360ml, more than twice as large as an Italian cappuccino. And recipes might differ slightly, perhaps incorporating whipped cream or cinnamon.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="271" src="https://giphy.com/embed/7IVSP1C4FQMIE" width="480"></iframe><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Perhaps not a totally traditional cappuccino, but one of the cutest we've seen. <a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/lol-cappuccino-7IVSP1C4FQMIE">via GIPHY</a></span></i></p></div><p>There are also regional differences in how and when the <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> is typically drunk.</p><p>In Italy, the cappuccino is first and foremost a breakfast beverage, served with a pastry -- the exact kind will depend on the region.</p><p>In Rome, a <i>cornetto</i> or <i>brioche</i> (very similar to a croissant) is the perfect accompaniment, in Liguria the savoury <i>focaccia</i> is favoured, while a Neapolitan breakfast might pair a flaky <i>sfogliatelle</i> with coffee. It's totally acceptable (and delicious) to dip your pastry into the frothy <strong><i>cappuccino</i></strong>.</p><p>Less acceptable, at least according to sticklers for Italy's seemingly endless rules around food, is ordering a <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> after midday. Because of the high volume of milk, it's seen as too heavy for the afternoon, especially directly after a meal, and foreigners are often warned it will mark them out as a tourist. In Italy, it's more common to have your <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> or <i>cafe latte</i> as a morning treat, and an <i>espresso</i> at other times during the day. </p><p>In practice, Italians are well aware that coffee culture differs between countries and you're highly unlikely to be told off, so we say order your <i><strong>cappuccino </strong></i>whenever the mood strikes.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://giphy.com/embed/tcZjpeTkz8VZC" width="480"></iframe><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/coffee-staring-brigitte-bardot-tcZjpeTkz8VZC">via GIPHY</a></span></i></p></div><p>As for the origin of the word, it actually predates the <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> as we know it today.</p><p>Originally, it was used to describe a beverage made of coffee, egg yolks, sugar and cream, and got the name <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> (literally meaning 'little Capuchin') because the light brown shade supposedly matched the colour of the long hoods worn by Capuchin monks.</p><p>These drinks are believed to have been created in Vienna in the 1800s, where they were known as <i>Kapuziner. </i>Around the start of the 19th century, the modern espresso machine was becoming popular, and the Italian <strong><i>cappuccino</i></strong> was invented, borrowing the name. Early iterations of the drink were a bit of a crossover between the Viennese style and modern Italian style, served with cream and chocolate shavings, and it wasn't until after the Second World War that the<i><strong> cappuccino</strong></i> became more standardized.</p><p>A final point: in Italy, the plural of <i><strong>cappuccino</strong></i> is <i>cappuccini</i>, so you'd order <i>due</i> (or <i>tre</i>, or <i>quattro</i>) <i>cappuccini, per favore</i>. But because the word is fully integrated into the English language, it sounds much more natural to use the Anglicized plural 'cappuccinos' if you're ordering in English.</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong><p> </p><p> </p></div>