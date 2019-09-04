'Anti-Vespa' law announced in Italian birthplace of the iconic scooter

<p>The so-called "anti-Vespa law" is about to become reality, the city's mayor said, after years of struggle between authorities and local scooter enthusiasts.</p><p>The new rule means older two-stroke Vespas, produced before 1999, will be banned from some parts of the city centre.</p><p>City mayor Marco Bucci announced today that the law was ready and waiting for the “green light” from the <i>giunta</i>, or municipal council.</p><p>City authorities <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160115/scooter-owners-revolt-over-ban-in-vespa-birthplace">first tried to bring in</a> a similar restriction in 2016, provoking widespread anger in the city on the Vespa’s 70th anniversary.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20160422/happy-birthday-vespa-ten-facts-you-didnt-know-about-the-iconic-scooter" target="_blank">The history behind Italy's famous scooter</a></strong></p><p>Vespa enthusiasts protested the ban, first taking to Twitter under the hashtag <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lamiavespanonsitocca?lang=en">#lamiavespanonsitocca</a> (“Don’t touch my Vespa”) before launching a local campaign. The city council eventually backed down.</p><p>But the new mayor, Marco Bucci, this year resurrected the idea as part of his efforts to modernise the city.</p><p>He emphased that the ban will prioritise a transition to electric vehicles, saying subsidies and funding for replacement vehicles would be made available.</p><p>“Let me be clear, many other Italian cities including the capital have banned the use of the most polluting two-wheeled vehicles, but it is only in Genoa that a normal municipal ordinance has taken the character of anti-Vespa crusade,” the mayor <a href="https://www.repubblica.it/motori/sezioni/attualita/2019/09/04/news/genova_via_al_decreto_anti-vespa_-235144777/?ref=RHPPLF-BH-I0-C8-P8-S1.8-T1">told local medi</a>a today.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong><a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20161209/rome-blocks-cars-and-scooters-as-italys-major-cities-fight-smog" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20161209/rome-blocks-cars-and-scooters-as-italys-major-cities-fight-smog&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwi0ssqNirfkAhUHesAKHcJcAp8QFjACegQIDxAC&usg=AOvVaw0jlNwaP6RUrR-yUxMZHuLz" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20161209/rome-blocks-cars-and-scooters-as-italys-major-cities-fight-smog" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Rome blocks <b style="height: 1.3em;">cars</b> and scooters as Italy's major cities fight smog</a></p><p>“Here, the number of vintage Piaggio scooters that circulate is enormous and - in fact - there are no two-stroke old scooters apart from Vespas.</p><p>“No one says there should be no bikes, but they must be four-stroke,” he added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567597011_000-par7907415.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 395px;" /></p><p><i>Photo: Alberto Lingria/AFP</i></p><p>The Vespa itself, in addition to being available with four-stroke catalysed injection engines, also <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20171115/made-in-italy-first-electric-vespa">has an electric model available</a>.</p><p>The earlier two-stroke engine burns a mixture of oil and gasoline, producing as much pollution as 30-50 four-stroke engines according to some estimates</p><p>While the classic Vespa is an iconic design everywhere, in Genoa the model is ubiquitous. Scooters in general play a vital role in the city, where public transport coverage is sparse; the city’s single metro line has only eight stations.</p><p>The city’s three Vespa clubs, along with local motorbike associations, argued in 2016 that the older models only numbered around 3,000 and were responsible for a tiny fraction of the city’s pollution, especially when compared with the emissions of the cruise ships that dock in the city’s Porto Antico.</p><p>But the new mayor is not convinced, and says the city needs to “take a leap forward”.</p><p>“We want to adapt to be among the best cities in Europe with regard to respect for the environment,” he said. </p><p>This year, Amsterdam banned pre-2011 models from its low-emission zone and Paris in 2016 banned all pre-2000 motorbikes and scooters from the city centre during the day on weekdays.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong> <a class="gs-title" data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.it/20190301/italy-introduces-eco-tax-on-polluting-cars" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:6197693577&q=https://www.thelocal.it/20190301/italy-introduces-eco-tax-on-polluting-cars&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwi0ssqNirfkAhUHesAKHcJcAp8QFjABegQIERAC&usg=AOvVaw28H4cEZJ2dhgW7BQOi5uQy" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190301/italy-introduces-eco-tax-on-polluting-cars" style="text-decoration-line: none; cursor: pointer; height: 1.3em; overflow: hidden; color: rgb(102, 51, 153); font-weight: 700; font-size: 16px; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;" target="_blank">Italy introduces <b style="height: 1.3em;">eco</b>-tax on polluting <b style="height: 1.3em;">cars</b>: Here's how it works </a></p>