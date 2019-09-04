Italian word of the day: 'Faticare'

<p>Learning Italian can feel like a Sisyphean task: for every new word you memorize, you find yourself forgetting two conjugations in the imperfect subjunctive. Or is that just me?</p><p>Italian has a word to describe wrestling with such labours: <strong>faticare</strong>, 'to struggle'. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Fatico a capire quel che dici.</i>I’m struggling to understand what you're saying.</p><p>As you can see above, you specify whatever you're struggling to do with the construction <strong>faticare a</strong> or <strong>per</strong> followed by the infinitive.</p><p>You can also use the noun form, <strong>una fatica</strong>, to say that something is 'an effort', 'a struggle' or 'a hassle'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ci vuole tempo e fatica.</i>It takes time and effort.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Che fatica!</i>What a struggle!</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/1585ac348b497372706129b0823c75c6/tenor.gif?itemid=11384032" style="width: 400px; height: 274px;" /></p><p>But happily, the clue to overcoming your difficulties lies in the word itself. There's a second sense to <strong>faticare</strong>: 'to work hard'.</p><p>The word comes from the same Latin root that gave English the term 'fatigue', and the idea is that you're working so hard you wear yourself out.</p><p>It might be that you're doing a particularly laborious task...</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ho dovuto faticare molto per spostare il mobile.</i>I had to work really hard to move the furniture.</p><p>... or that you're putting your all into it.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Ha faticato molto per laurearsi.</i>She worked really hard to graduate.</p><p>The two senses are grammatically indistinguishable, it's just a question of tone. But hopefully if you <strong>faticare</strong> ('work hard') enough, you won't have to <strong>faticare</strong> ('struggle') to use them! </p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>