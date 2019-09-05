Italy's news in English

Italian expression of the day: 'Lo stesso'

5 September 2019
14:18 CEST+02:00
5 September 2019
14:18 CEST+02:00
Things just wouldn't be the same without this phrase.

One of the Italian phrases I probably use every day is lo stesso. It’s one of those extremely useful expressions that you’ll get plenty of wear out of.

Lo stesso means “the same”, and there’s quite a lot you should know about this apparently simple phrase.

Here's the simplest way to use it:

- Siamo nati lo stesso giorno

- We were born on the same day

- Non sarebbe lo stesso senza di te

- It wouldn't be the same without you

Lo stesso can also be used to mean “anyway” or “all the same”, the meaning changing slightly depending on context.

- grazie lo stesso

- Thanks anyway

- Lo avremmo trovato lo stesso senza di lui

- We would’ve found it just the same without him

- per me fa lo stesso

- It’s all the same to me

Or you could say per me è uguale. Uguale, which usefully sounds a lot like “equal”, is a frequently-used synonym of lo stesso.

You will often hear Italians ask if something would be va bene lo stesso, literally meaning “ok all the same”. For example:

- Ti va bene lo stesso un caffè istantaneo?

- Do you mind it it’s instant coffee?/Is instant coffee ok for you?

While lo stesso if often used on its own, when it refers to a noun you may need to use the feminine or plural forms.

- La stessa cosa succede ogni giorno

- The same thing happens every day

- Ha usato esattamente le stesse parole

- She used exactly the same words

And you might be wondering why the definitive article here is “lo” instead of “il”. After all, isn’t “lo” used for masculine nouns beginning with a Z or Y?

“Lo” is also used for masculine nouns beginning with s + consonant, like lo stesso (and for quite a few other things too.)

That little “lo” is important, and you can’t drop it. You’ll also come across stesso with a reflexive prounoun instead, for example: me stesso, ti stesso, se stesso (myself, yourself, itself), etc.

- Non posso perdonare me stesso

- I can't forgive myself

- Pensa solo a se stesso

- He only thinks of himself

Check out a few more of the most useful Italian words you need to know.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor Jessica Phelan with your suggestion.

 
