Italian expression of the day: 'Lo stesso'

<p>One of the Italian phrases I probably use every day is <strong><i>lo stesso</i></strong>. It’s one of those extremely useful expressions that you’ll get plenty of wear out of.</p><p><strong><i>Lo stesso </i></strong>means “the same”, and there’s quite a lot you should know about this apparently simple phrase.</p><p>Here's the simplest way to use it:</p><p><i>- Siamo nati lo stesso giorno</i></p><p>- We were born on the same day</p><p><i>- Non sarebbe lo stesso senza di te</i></p><p>- It wouldn't be the same without you</p><p><strong><i>Lo stesso </i></strong>can also be used to mean “anyway” or “all the same”, the meaning changing slightly depending on context.</p><p><i>- grazie lo stesso</i></p><p>- Thanks anyway</p><p><i>- Lo avremmo trovato lo stesso senza di lui</i></p><p>- We would’ve found it just the same without him</p><p><i>- per me fa lo stesso</i></p><p>- It’s all the same to me</p><p>Or you could say <i>per me è uguale. <strong>Uguale</strong>, </i>which usefully sounds a lot like “equal”, is a frequently-used synonym of <i><strong>lo stesso</strong></i>.</p><p>You will often hear Italians ask if something would be <i>va bene lo stesso</i>, literally meaning “ok all the same”. For example:</p><p><i>- Ti </i><i>va bene lo stesso un caffè istantaneo?</i></p><p><i>- Do you mind it it’s instant coffee?/Is instant coffee ok for you? </i></p><p>While <strong><i>lo stesso </i></strong>if often used on its own, when it refers to a noun you may need to use the feminine or plural forms.</p><p><i>- La stessa cosa succede ogni giorno</i></p><p>- The same thing happens every day</p><p><i>- Ha usato esattamente le stesse parole</i></p><p>- She used exactly the same words</p><p>And you might be wondering why the definitive article here is “lo” instead of “il”. After all, isn’t “lo” used for masculine nouns beginning with a Z or Y?</p><p>“Lo” is also used for masculine nouns beginning with s + consonant, like lo <strong>st</strong>esso (and for <a href="http://www.oneworlditaliano.com/english/italian-grammar/italian-definite-articles.htm">quite a few other things</a> too.)</p><p>That little “lo” is important, and you can’t drop it. You’ll also come across <strong><i>stesso</i></strong> with a reflexive prounoun instead, for example: <i>me stesso, ti stesso, se stesso</i> (myself, yourself, itself), etc.</p><p><i>- Non posso perdonare me stesso</i></p><p>- I can't forgive myself</p><p><i>- Pensa solo a se stesso</i></p><p>- He only thinks of himself</p><p><strong>Check out a few more of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190815/12-of-the-most-useful-italian-words-to-know">most useful Italian words you need to know</a>.</strong></p><p><strong style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33); font-family: Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;">Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com" style="text-decoration-line: none; color: rgb(21, 101, 192);">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>