Controversy as Joker, Polanski win at Venice Film Festival

<p>It is the first superhero film ever to get this kind of arthouse kudos, and could now be on its way to Oscar glory.</p><p>The last two Venice winners -- "Roma" and "The Shape of Water" -- have gone on to lift the best picture Academy Award.</p><p>US director Todd Phillips -- best known up to now for the slapstick comedy "Very Bad Trip" -- paid tribute to Phoenix's intense performance, saying he was "the fiercest, bravest and most open-minded lion that I know".</p><p>"Thank you for trusting me with your insane talents," he said.</p><p>The movie, which The Guardian had described as "one of the boldest Hollywood productions for some time", has already sparked a heated debate.</p><p>And there were audible gasps when French-Polish director Polanski -- a pariah in Hollywood after his rape conviction -- was handed the Grand Prix second prize for his Dreyfus Affair drama, "An Officer and a Spy".</p><p><strong>'Irresponsible propaganda?' </strong></p><p>Within hours of the "Joker" premiere, some warned that Phoenix's full-throttle portrait of a needy, embittered clown who lives with his mother could empower incels (or involuntary celibates) -- the angry, misogynist young men who have been blamed for so much far-right and white supremacist violence.</p><p>Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson worried that it was "exhilarating in the most prurient of ways, a snuff film about the death of order, about the rot of a governing ethos".</p><p>He feared that it "may be irresponsible propaganda for the very men it pathologises". But most critics disagreed, with Variety's Owen Gleiberman saying Phoenix has remade Batman's arch-enemy as a "Method psycho, a troublemaker so intense in his cuckoo hostility that even as you're gawking at his violence, you still feel his pain".</p><p>Other reviews were equally ecstatic, and a sequel with Robert Pattinson playing the Joker's nemesis Batman is said to be in the offing.</p><p>Phoenix reportedly lost more than 23 kilos (52 pounds) to play the part. Phillips defended his film saying the jury "understood what we were trying to say, and I hope that translates".</p><p><strong>Polanski wins second prize </strong></p><p>But almost as many headlines are likely to be made by Polanski's win.</p><p>Having spent most of his life as a fugitive from American justice, he was accused of drawing "obscene" parallels between himself and the persecuted French Jewish army officer Alfred Dreyfus, who was the victim of anti-semitism and a miscarriage of justice around the turn of the 20th century.</p><p>Polanski, 86, has been shunned by the big studios for decades after he was convicted of drugging and raping a 13-year-old girl.</p><p>His inclusion in the main Venice competition, which included only two female directors, sparked fury from feminists.</p><p>The French-Polish auteur and Holocaust survivor did not show up at the festival, leaving his wife, French actress Emmanuelle Seigner -- who also appears in the film -- to pick up his prize to muted applause and a few isolated boos.</p><p>She later told reporters that her husband was "very happy" with his win, saying the "film was very important to him".</p><p>The head of the Venice jury, Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel, had boycotted a gala dinner for Polanski, only to be forced to clarify that she was not prejudiced against his film.</p><p><strong>Jagger blasts Trump, Johnson </strong></p><p>In a year fraught with controversy over sexual politics, festival director Alberto Barbera was also accused of being "tone deaf" for his inclusion of a Black Lives Matter drama by the American Nate Parker, who was embroiled in a rape trail while at university, as well as the director's cut of Gasper Noe's 2002 rape shocker "Irreversible".</p><p>Politics also dominated the awards ceremony with the best actor and actress winners -- Italy's Luca Marinelli ("Martin Eden") and France's Ariane Ascaride ("Gloria Mundi") dedicating their awards to the migrants who "rest forever at the bottom of the Mediterranean sea".</p><p>Both films contained references to people fleeing poverty and persecution.</p><p>Donald Sutherland, the star of the festival's closing film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy", had earlier appealed to reporters to support the migrants' cause.</p><p>His co-star, Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, made a rare foray into politics to attack US President Donald Trump for his rudeness, lies and tearing up environmental controls in the US.</p><p>He also bewailed "the polarisation and incivility in public life" in his native Britain, pointing the finger at its rookie prime minister, Boris Johnson.</p>