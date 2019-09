"We are happy to announce that Elena Ferrante's new novel will be in bookshops on 7th November 2019," the enigmatic writer's Italian publisher, Edizione E/O, tweeted on Monday.

Siamo lieti di annunciare che il nuovo romanzo di Elena Ferrante sarà in libreria il 7 novembre 2019. — Edizioni E/O (@EdizioniEO) September 9, 2019

The title of the hotly anticipated new work has not yet been released. All we know is that, like Ferrante's bestselling Neapolitan Quartet, it is set in Naples.

The opening lines, released as a teaser by her publisher, are sure to whet fans' appetite:

"Two years before leaving home my father told my mother that I was very ugly. It was spoken under his breath, in the apartment that, just married, my parents had bought on Rione Alto, on top of San Giacomo dei Capri.

"Everything – the spaces of Naples, the blue light of a freezing February, those words – stood still. I on the other hand slid away and continue to slide even now, within these lines that want to give me a story while in fact they are nothing, nothing of mine, nothing that truly started or truly reached a conclusion: only a tangle that no one, not even the person writing right now, knows whether contains the proper thread of a story or is only a dishevelled pain, without redemption..."

Little has been heard from the writer known as Ferrante – believed, though not confirmed, to be Rome-based writer Anita Raja – since an Italian journalist “unmasked” her in 2016, as her novels about two friends growing up in poverty in post-war Naples sold millions of copies worldwide.

She is known to have advised on the TV adaptation of her bestselling four-part series, an Italian-American co-production that debuted last year. The second instalment, covering book two of the quartet, is expected to air early next year.

Ferrante has published one book since the runaway success of the Neapolitan Novels, a non-fiction collection of columns written for the Guardian newspaper that was published earlier this year in Italian as The Occasional Invention (L’invenzione occasionale).

It's not known when her latest novel will be published in English, but given the success of her previous work a translation is sure to follow.