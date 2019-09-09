Italian word of the day: 'Attimo'

<p>Consider <strong>attimo</strong> a companion word to <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190402/italian-word-of-the-day-aspetta"><strong>aspetta</strong></a> ('wait'): it means 'moment' and you'll very often hear the two together.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Aspetta un attimo!</i>Wait a moment!</p><p>In fact, so closely associated are the two that you don't even need to include the instruction to wait at all: just ask for 'one moment' and people will understand you want them to hold on.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Un attimo, per favore.</i>Just a moment, please.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/199702163cd65b1dc0b22040b83dc51b/tenor.gif?itemid=14184447" style="width: 480px; height: 270px;" /></p><p>That's not to say that <strong>attimo</strong> and waiting have to go together. Just like in English, the word simply refers to a very short period of time, like 'instant' or 'second', and there are all sorts of things you might do with it besides wait.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Torno tra un attimo.</i>I'll be back in a sec.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Mi ascolti un attimo?</i>Will you listen to me for just one second?</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Sarebbe bastato un attimo di distrazione per provocare un disastro.</i>One instant of distraction is all it would have taken to cause a disaster.</p><p><strong>Attimo</strong> comes from the Ancient Greek word <i>atomus</i>, which gave us the English word 'atom': it means the smallest possible division, something so minute it can't be cut up any further.</p><p>Something so small is over quickly, which is why you also use <strong>attimo</strong> to talk about something fleeting and easily missed.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Cogli l'attimo!</i>Seize the moment!</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Troppo tardi, abbiamo perso l'attimo.</i>Too late, we missed our chance (or: our moment).</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/8392b43b50b3d909c2198871201dfe6b/tenor.gif?itemid=11190556" style="width: 486px; height: 218px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>