VIDEO: Snow in September? Winter comes early to northern Italy

<p>The first flakes began falling on Friday and continued throughout the weekend, leaving the highest slopes covered in several centimetres of snow.</p><p>As much as 27 centimetres was measured near Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, <a href="http://www.ansa.it/veneto/notizie/2019/09/09/maltempo-sulle-dolomiti-compare-la-neve_21049523-2462-456d-bef2-37932e554778.html" target="_blank">according to regional authorities</a>.</p><p><strong>Get a drone's eye view over the snow-covered Pordoi Pass:</strong></p><div><iframe class="rep-video-embed" frameborder="0" height="360" scrolling="no" src="https://video.repubblica.it/embed/cronaca/dolomiti-a-settembre-e-gia-inverno-il-paesaggio-innevato-visto-dal-drone/343170/343760&width=640&height=360" width="640"></iframe><i style="font-size: 10px;">Video by Stefano De Nicolo/Local Team, via <a href="https://video.repubblica.it/cronaca/dolomiti-a-settembre-e-gia-inverno-il-paesaggio-innevato-visto-dal-drone/343170/343760" target="_blank">Repubblica</a></i></div><p>For now the snow has been confined to altitudes around 2,000 metres or higher, while lower areas in the north have experienced a sharp drop in temperatures in the past week, accompanied by heavy rainfall, strong wind and hail storms.</p><p>Some roads have been blocked by mudslides, while drivers in mountainous areas are advised to carry snow chains.</p><p>But meteorologists predict that the sun will return this week, with temperatures in the high 20s forecast across the north of Italy by Thursday.</p>