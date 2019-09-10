Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Facebook shuts down Italian neo-fascist parties' accounts

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 September 2019
11:03 CEST+02:00
facebookpoliticshate speechfascismfar rightcasapoundforza nuova

Share this article

Facebook shuts down Italian neo-fascist parties' accounts
Members of Italian far-right political movement "Forza Nuova" at a demonstration in 2017. Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 September 2019
11:03 CEST+02:00
The official accounts of dozens of Italian far-right activists and the neo-fascist parties CasaPound and Forza Nuova were shut down on Monday for violating hate speech policies.

The parties have also been kicked off Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

"People and organizations that spread hatred or attack others based on who they are, have no place on Facebook and Instagram," Facebook said in a statement.

CasaPound's Facebook page is history. Screenshot: Facebook

Rome-based CasaPound’s official Facebook page had almost 240,000 followers.

The Facebook and Instagram accounts of dozens of activists belonging to both far-right groups were also reportedly blocked.

It’s not the first time the two groups have had accounts closed down, Italian news agency Ansa reports. Last April, shortly before the European elections, Facebook closed down the profiles of several high-profile members of both movements.

The move was hailed as “exemplary” and “a correct and courageous choice” by the leader of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti.

“We must share and spread these important words to put an end to the season of hatred,” he told local media. “These are people who would deny others the right to exist.”

"Apology for fascism in Italy is not an opinion. It is a crime."

Gianluca Iannone, president of CasaPound, protested that the move was "an unprecedented attack", telling Ansa the group would be filing an "urgent class action law suit against an act of disgraceful prevarication."

Both groups' Twitter accounts remain active.

READ ALSO:                                                                                                          

 
facebookpoliticshate speechfascismfar rightcasapoundforza nuova
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten things Italians do that make foreigners feel awkward
  2. From taps to ancient erotica: Fifteen of the strangest museums in Italy
  3. Here are the main things Italy's prime minister says his government will do
  4. Italy pursues ten suspects on terrorist financing charges
  5. France hopes for better relations with new Italian government

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice