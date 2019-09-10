Italian word of the day: 'Mossa'

<p>I first heard this word at the <i>Palio di Siena</i>, the historic and hair-raising <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180702/siena-palio-italy-historic-horse-race">Tuscan horse race</a>, where <strong><i>la mossa</i></strong> was being discussed all around me. But I had no idea what it meant until I saw it happening.</p><p>One of the most traditional and highly-anticipated parts of this famous event, it happens right before the race itself begins, when one of the riders makes a false start – perhaps suddenly changing direction, or stalling - apparently to put the others on the back foot.</p><p>The noun <strong><i>mossa </i></strong>simply translates as “move”:</p><p><i>- Avresti dovuto sorvegliare ogni sua mossa</i></p><p>- You were supposed to watch her every move</p><p>But at the <i>palio</i> it’s used figurately to mean a sort of staged movement or trick. (And there’s an art to <i>la mossa</i>, plus <a href="http://www.ilpaliodisiena.eu/Palio/Regole/mossa.htm">lots of rules</a> on performing it correctly.)</p><p>And the term <strong><i>mossa</i></strong> can be a bit confusing, as it’s used frequently, often figuratively, and with varying shades of meaning.</p><p>The dictionary definition that might describe the Palio’s <strong><i>mossa </i></strong>is probably this one:</p><p><i>- è tutta una mossa</i></p><p>Literally “it’s all a move”: understood to mean that something is fake or staged.</p><p><i>- fare una bella mossa</i></p><p>Literally to “make a nice move”: meaning to act in such a way as to achieve a purpose for one's own benefit.</p><p>But just as with the word “move” in English, there are countless ways to use <strong><i>mossa</i></strong> and it can get very confusing for non-native Italian speakers.</p><p>However, some phrases do translate very easily.</p><p>Much like in English, <i>fare una mossa falsa</i>, or to make a false move, means to do something careless that endangers the final result of your endeavour,</p><p>And you can also say <i>fare la prima mossa</i>, or “make the first move”, which means to start a game (such as chess) or take the initiative in something.</p><p>And <i>datti una mossa</i> simply means “get a move on”.</p><p>Be aware that <strong><i>mosso/a</i></strong> can also be used as an adjective, for example to describe wine - in this case, it means that the wine is gently sparkling, or “moving”.</p><p>And the diminutive <strong><i>mossetta</i></strong> can be used to talk about anything from hand gestures to dance moves.</p><p><i>- Non mi prenda in giro con quelle mossette.</i></p><p>- Don’t make fun of me with those hand gestures.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="370" src="https://giphy.com/embed/135E47VKw6TM6A" width="480"></iframe></div><p><strong>Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor </strong><strong><a href="mailto:jessica.phelan@thelocal.com">Jessica Phelan</a></strong><strong> with your suggestion.</strong></p>