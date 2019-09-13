Ancient skeletons buried hand in hand in Italy belonged to two men, researchers find

<p>Unable to verify their sex, scientists had simply assumed the degraded skeletons belong to a man and a woman, possibly lovers who resided in the north Italian town famous for its vinegar.</p><p>But a new technique for analysing protein in tooth enamel has left no doubt that this was a same-sex burial.</p><p>Exactly why the two men were carefully laid to rest with their hands interlocked remains a mystery.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20170111/a-same-sex-marriage-ceremony-in-renaissance-rome"><strong>A same-sex marriage ceremony in... Renaissance Rome?</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180529/pompeii-archaeologists-skeleton-disabled-eruption-victim"><strong>Archaeologists uncover remains of Pompeii victim 'decapitated while trying to flee'</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180911/four-civilizations-in-italy-that-pre-date-the-roman-empire"><strong>Four civilizations in Italy that pre-date the Roman Empire</strong></a></li></ul><p>Several of 11 other skeletons unearthed at the same burial site showed signs of violent injury consistent with warfare, according to the study, published in Scientific Reports.</p><p>"The two 'lovers' could have been war comrades or friends who died together during a skirmish and were thus buried in the same grave," University of Bologna professor Frederico Lugli and colleagues speculated.</p><p>"Alternatively, the two individuals were relatives -- possibly cousins or brothers given their similar ages -- sharing the same grave due to their family bond."</p><p>It seems unlikely, they continued, that they were buried as a same-sex couple. "Although we cannot exclude that these two individuals were actually in love, it is unlikely that people who buried them decided to show such a bond by positioning their bodies hand-in-hand," the researchers concluded.</p><p>There are at least half-a-dozen other examples of adults buried with hands intertwined reaching back to Neolithic times 8,000 years ago, but all are thought to be man-and-woman couples.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568392108_000-par1141925.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 748px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>The so-called Lovers of Mantua, discovered in northern Italy in 2007. Photo: Italian Culture Ministry/AFP</i></span></p><p>"The discovery of two adult males intentionally buried hand-in-hand may have profound implications for our understanding of funerary practices in Late Antiquity Italy," the researchers said.</p><p>The technique used to distinguish sex is based on a protein, called amelogenin, that is expressed differently in the tooth enamel of men and women.</p>