Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Give us the tickets or we'll sing racist chants': Italian police arrest Juventus fans accused of ticketing racket

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 September 2019
12:51 CEST+02:00
footballjuventuscrimeextortionsport

Share this article

'Give us the tickets or we'll sing racist chants': Italian police arrest Juventus fans accused of ticketing racket
Juve fans watch a match at home in Turin. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 September 2019
12:51 CEST+02:00
Italian police on Monday arrested 12 leading Juventus hardline fans as part of a major investigation into violence and extortion linked to match ticket sales.

The suspects are accused of criminal association, aggravated extortion, money laundering and violence, police said.

The arrests were the culmination of a year-long probe centred on the alleged blackmail of ticketing officials by the "ultras", who wanted cut-price blocks of tickets they could sell to fellow fans.

READ ALSO: 

They reportedly began threatening to sing racist chants during matches -- which would lead to the club being hit with fines and possibly having points deducted -- after Juventus stopped distributing blocks of tickets for resale in 2017, Italian media said.

Police said the hardcore groups had set up a "widespread criminal strategy to 'restore' lost favours". Those arrested included the heads of the Drughi, Tradizione-Antichi Valori, Viking, Nucleo 1985 and Quelli ... di via Filadelfia groups, police said in a statement.

Officers were carrying out 39 search warrants targeting those arrested and other suspects, with the help of police from cities across northern and central Italy, from Alessandria to Bergamo, Florence, Genoa and Milan.

 
footballjuventuscrimeextortionsport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Thirteen pan-tastic facts about Rome's Pantheon
  2. Italian word of the day: 'Sfegatato'
  3. 'No southerners': Milan landlady refuses to rent to woman from south of Italy
  4. New Italy government lets rescued migrants disembark
  5. FOCUS: The perennial problem of Italy's agro-mafia

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice