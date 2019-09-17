Italy's ex-PM Matteo Renzi quits Democratic Party to form new movement

<p>"I have decided to leave the PD and to build together with others a new house to do politics differently," Renzi wrote on Facebook, barely a week after the PD's coalition with the Five Star Movement (M5S) won a confidence motion in parliament.</p><p>Renzi is not himself part of the new government, formed through the unlikely PD-M5S alliance in order to thwart hard-right leader and now ex-interior minister <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190911/analysis-italy-why-matteo-salvini-is-down-but-not-out">Matteo Salvini's bid to call snap elections</a> he thought would make him premier.</p><p>But Renzi, who was hailed as a reformer when he became Italy's youngest premier at the age of 39 in 2014, was a divisive figure within the PD, particularly for the party's left which is largely loyal to party leader Nicolas Zingaretti.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20180301/who-is-matteo-renzi-italian-election-democratic-party">Matteo Renzi: How the one-time great hope of the Italian left fell from grace</a></strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.it/userdata/images/article/a06b10038512cf8339eff043f01ec5fa5c7c9c21fe5a7a99972b5ef72b017b20.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP</i></span></p><p>"After seven years of friendly fire I think we must take note that our values, our ideas, our dreams, cannot every day be the object of internal quarrels," Renzi wrote.</p><p>He resigned as premier in 2016 and fraught relations within the PD prompted repeated speculation that Renzi would split to form his own, more politically centrist, party.</p><p>"The victory we got in parliament against populism and Salvini was important to save Italy, but it's not enough," Renzi wrote.</p><p>Italian media reported that around 30 lawmakers might announce loyalty to Renzi, but that he said he would continue to support Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government.</p>