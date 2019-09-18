Italian police help smash 'world's largest pirate TV streaming network'

The financial police in southern city Naples said in a statement they had arrested 23 people as part of the operation against Xtream Codes, which had a turnover of around €60 million.

Italian media reported that raids linked to the case had been carried out on Wednesday in Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands in collaboration with The Hague-based Eurojust, the EU's judicial cooperation unit.

The piracy operation was allegedly created by two Greek nationals, police said in a statement. Italian media reported that the network's mastermind had been arrested in Thessaloniki.

The platform decrypted copyright protected television images and re-broadcast them on the Internet "on a wide scale". For €12, subscribers could access all content from such giants as Sky, Netflix and Mediaset.

As part of the anti-piracy operation, police seized hardware and shut down 800 internet site and 183 servers used to re-broadcast channels.

Those responsible for the piracy face up to three years in prison and a fine of €25,000.