French court approves mafia suspect's extradition to Italy

<p>The appeals court in Rennes, western France, said that Mario Miceli, 62, would be handed over to Italian authorities, though the decision could still be appealed.</p><p>Miceli had been living under his own name in Arzon, a town perched on the Quiberon Bay, since arriving in 2018.</p><p>He became the target of a European arrest warrant after a Milan appeals court convicted him in January on charges of association with criminals and extortion.</p><p>Police said Miceli, a member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, did not try to resist his arrest on September 4.</p><p>According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, he belongs to the Barbaro-Papalia clan, and is a son-in-law of the mafia boss Domenico Papalia.</p>