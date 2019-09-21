Italy's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French court approves mafia suspect's extradition to Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 September 2019
11:07 CEST+02:00

Share this article

French court approves mafia suspect's extradition to Italy
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
21 September 2019
11:07 CEST+02:00
A French court on Friday approved the extradition of an Italian mafia member arrested this month in a small town in Brittany where he was operating a cleaning company after fleeing a six-year prison sentence.

The appeals court in Rennes, western France, said that Mario Miceli, 62, would be handed over to Italian authorities, though the decision could still be appealed.

Miceli had been living under his own name in Arzon, a town perched on the Quiberon Bay, since arriving in 2018.

He became the target of a European arrest warrant after a Milan appeals court convicted him in January on charges of association with criminals and extortion.

Police said Miceli, a member of the 'Ndrangheta mafia, did not try to resist his arrest on September 4.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, he belongs to the Barbaro-Papalia clan, and is a son-in-law of the mafia boss Domenico Papalia.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Ten wonderfully quirky Italian animal-related idioms
  2. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. 'Severe storms': Italy on alert for wave of bad weather
  4. Italian police help smash 'world's largest pirate TV streaming network'
  5. Readers' views: Is Italy really one of the worst countries to move to?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/08
Beautiful family mansion for rent in Rome on metro B line
17/07
Live a "Tuscan Dream"
15/07
Holiday rental
05/07
Restored 2 bedroom cottage with sea view
View all notices
Post a new notice