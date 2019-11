The team of firefighters had responded after midnight to an alert about a gas leak in the small town of Quargnento in the Piedmont region of the country, police said.

As the firefighters attempted to put out a fire in an abandoned farm building, the explosion occurred, bringing down the entire structure and killing the three men.

Firefighters working in the rubble of the ruined farm building following the explosion on Tuesday morning. Photo Italian firefighters/The Local

In a nearby building, authorities found an unexploded gas cylinder, a timer, and electrical wire, the local prosecutor said.

"All this leads us to believe that the explosion was intended and deliberately set," local prosecutor Enrico Cieri said.

Part of the device believed to have caused the explosion. Photo: Italian firefighters/The Local

Two other firefighters and a member of Italy's Carabinieri law enforcement corps were injured in the incident.

The Local understands that emergency services workers on the scene believe that the fire may have been set intentonally, and that the explosion was not an accident.

"There's something very wrong here," said one source. "If this was done deliberately, I can't understand why. But that is what it looks like."

Dolore dei #vigilidelfuoco per la perdita dei colleghi nell’esplosione di #Quargnento (AL). Il Capo Dipartimento Salvatore Mulas e il Capo del Corpo Fabio Dattilo esprimono tutta la vicinanza alle famiglie dei tre vigili vittime del dovere e ai colleghi tutti e di Alessandria pic.twitter.com/iWJd5noSjW — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) November 5, 2019

As well as posting tributes to the three firefighters on social media, the Italian fire brigade released an aerial video today showing the area of Alessandria where the incident took place.