Italian word of the day: 'Sceneggiata'

<p>Today's word is one for the drama queens and kings: <strong>sceneggiata </strong>(pronounced "scheh-neh-<i>jiar</i>-ta") meaning 'performance' or 'show'.</p><p>It's taken from the verb <strong>sceneggiare</strong>, which is 'to dramatise'. And just like in English, turning something into a drama can be good or bad, depending on the circumstances.</p><p><strong>Sceneggiare</strong> describes literally adapting something for performance on stage, cinema or TV, and the masculine form of the noun, <strong>uno</strong> <strong>sceneggiato</strong>, is simply a 'dramatization', especially for TV.</p><p>The feminine version, however, usually refers to a live performance – traditionally, one of a very specific kind. </p><p><strong>La sceneggiata</strong>, also known as <strong>la sceneggiata napoletana</strong>, is as the name suggests a type of drama originating from Naples that wove melodramatic plots around classic Neapolitan songs. The form was taken around the world by emigrants leaving southern Italy behind and became <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sceneggiata" target="_blank">known in the English-speaking world</a> by its original name.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='u6aDDIEfqVY' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>In today's Italian, by extension, <strong>una sceneggiata</strong> can be any type of performance for someone else's benefit. The implication is that it's insincere – as we might say in English, an 'act'. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>La sua protesta è stata solo una sceneggiata.</i>His protest was just an act.</p><p>The word also suggests that said <strong>sceneggiata </strong>is over the top or exaggerated. In English we might call it a 'song and dance' or a 'scene', and <strong>fare una sceneggiata</strong> or <strong>fare sceneggiate</strong> (plural) is how you say that someone's 'making' one. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Che sceneggiata!</i>What a song and dance!</p><p style="margin-left: 40px"><i>Smettila di fare sceneggiate!</i>Stop making a scene!</p><div><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/11e32ec7a6b18d71537fc6bdaa9cae81/tenor.gif?itemid=15481046" style="width: 640px; height: 362px;" /></div><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.it?subject=Word%20of%20the%20Day">email us</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>