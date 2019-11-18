It's not just Venice: The extreme weather lashing all of Italy

<p>As <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20191118/the-water-has-stopped-rising-venice-floods-damage">the waters in Venice began to recede</a>, elsewhere in Italy the chaos continued as the River Arno surged to alarming levels in Tuscany and heavy snow left thousands without power in South Tyrol.</p><p>Three Italian regions issued maximum red alerts on Monday for storms, floods and landslides: Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli Venezia-Giulia.</p><p>Parts of Veneto, including Venice, are on lower orange alert, as is the province of Bolzano in Alto Adige (South Tyrol).</p><p>Another eight regions from north to south – most of the country in fact – are on yellow alert.</p><p style="text-align: center;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574064427_screenshot-2019-11-18-at-09-01-55.png" style="width: 575px; height: 640px;" /> <span style="font-size:10px;"><i><a href="http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it/attivita-rischi/meteo-idro/attivita/previsione-prevenzione/centro-funzionale-centrale-rischio-meteo-idrogeologico/previsionale/bollettini-criticita/bollettino-odierno" target="_blank">Civil Protection Department bulletin</a> for November 18.</i></span></p><p>Authorities in <strong>Tuscany</strong> were monitoring the Arno as heavy rain caused the river to rise dangerously near the top of its banks, though reports on Monday said the water levels were finally beginning to fall.</p><p>In Pisa, the army was called in to reinforce flood barriers and bridges in the city centre were shut from Sunday evening.</p><p>The council ordered schools, universities and businesses to stay closed on Monday morning, as images showed the river dramatically above its usual height.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='jOgO6OwY7O0' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>The storms are estimated to have caused tens of millions of euros of damage to Italy's agriculture and fishing industries, as rain and wind sweep away crops and rough seas force boats to stay in port. </p>