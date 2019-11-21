Five dead in Sicily firework factory explosions

<p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Five people were killed on Wednesday as a result of two explosions at a fireworks factory in Sicily, firefighters and police said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The late afternoon blasts at the family-run firm immediately killed two workmen and the 71-year-old wife of the owner of the Costa company in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, in Sicily's Messina region.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The owner's son had attempted to save her and was one of four people taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">One of those injured later died in hospital.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">"According to the initial evidence, it seems that there were two explosions," police commander Giancarmine Carusone said.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Photos and video shared by the fire brigade showed the aftermath of the exposion late on Wednesday afternoon.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="it"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Esplosione?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Esplosione</a> Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto (ME), 20 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vigilidelfuoco?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vigilidelfuoco</a> al lavoro per le ricerche dell’ultimo disperso <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20novembre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#20novembre</a> 19:00 <a href="https://t.co/BfoW37LcBH">pic.twitter.com/BfoW37LcBH</a></p>— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) <a href="https://twitter.com/emergenzavvf/status/1197216793158438912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">He added that it was believed sparks from welding equipment had triggered the blasts.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">A worker who had been reported missing was later discovered dead in the rubble.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">One employee who was inside the depot at the time of the explosion was pulled out alive. Firefighters were continuing to search for further victims.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">The local prosecutor's office opened an inquiry into the disaster.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Staff were preparing for New Year celebrations comprising traditional firework displays across the south of Italy, designed to chase away evil spirits.</p><p class="western" style="margin-bottom: 0cm">Preparations for such displays, a tradition dating back to the 1500s, see a number of fatal incidents every year.</p>